Dead Zones Have Been Around for Millions of Years, but Study Shows They're Getting Worse

When you hear the phrase " dead zone " you likely think of a desolate area that's barren of any cellular signals — but there are actually parts of the world called "dead zones" that are much more terrifying. Located in bodies of waters, dead zones occur when oxygen levels drop so low, that marine life is unable to survive. And although dead zones have been around for millions of years, a study conducted by UC Santa Cruz researchers shows they've gotten increasingly worse.

“It is essential to understand whether climate change is pushing the oceans toward a ‘tipping point’ for abrupt and severe hypoxia that would destroy ecosystems, food sources, and economies,” one of the authors of the study, Karla Knudson, said in a statement.

