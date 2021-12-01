Oyster Restoration Programs: What They Do, Why They’re Important, and More

Oyster restoration programs not only aim bring back the oyster population itself, but they improve water quality and help ecosystems thrive.

“Water quality and fish is really what it boils down to,” the director of Nature Conservancy of Virginia's Chesapeake Bay Program, Andy Lacatell, told Virginia Mercury. “Oysters improve water quality, and they provide habitat for fish and crabs and other critters that are both recreationally and commercially important.”