or
Sign in with lockrMail
Green Matters
Home > Big Impact > News

Shampoo Recalls 2025: Every Major Retailer That Has Issued a Recall

We'll keep updating this list so you can see if your favorite shampoo has been named.

Lauren Wellbank - Author
By

Published March 26 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET

A woman runs her hands through hair long hair
Source: Unsplash

For many people, washing their hair with shampoo every day is an essential part of their beauty routine. But what happens when the shampoo you rely on to keep your hair looking and feeling its best gets contaminated or is found to contain harmful ingredients? Typically, it gets recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or another one of the government groups that monitor consumer purchases for health and safety concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2025, those groups have been busy with a number of national recalls, including some that include popular shampoo brands.

Keep reading as we share the most up-to-date recall information being issued by these organizations as they're released. Be sure to check back though, because we'll be updating this list as more products get added.

A woman is getting her hair handwashed at the saloon by another woman holding a sprayer
Source: Unsplash
Article continues below advertisement

Tec Italy Tonico Shampoo recalled due to possible Klebsiella oxytoca contamination.

According to the FDA, Henkel issued a recall of more than a thousand units of Tec Italy Tonico Shampoo on Feb. 12, 2025, after testing revealed the presence of the Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria.

This bacterium is traditionally harmless when found in certain parts of the body, but when it enters the bloodstream, it can be fatal in up to 20 percent of patients, earning the recall a Class II status as of March 20, 2025.

Tec Italy Tonico Shampoo for dry and damaged hair is typically sold through distributors who supply beauty stores, so it's important to double-check any shampoo you're purchasing directly from your hairdresser to see if it has a lot code of 1G27542266 or an expiration date of May 27, 2027. If so, you should avoid purchasing these items and notify the store owner at once.

Fortunately, there haven't been any illnesses reported at the time of publication.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Cat Food Recalls 2025: FDA Recalls Cat Food Over Bird Flu Concerns

Skincare Recalls 2025: La Roche Posay and Proactive Among Products Listed

Aldi Recalls 2025: Every Product That Has Been Recalled By the Supermarket Chain

Latest News News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.