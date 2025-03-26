Shampoo Recalls 2025: Every Major Retailer That Has Issued a Recall We'll keep updating this list so you can see if your favorite shampoo has been named. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 26 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

For many people, washing their hair with shampoo every day is an essential part of their beauty routine. But what happens when the shampoo you rely on to keep your hair looking and feeling its best gets contaminated or is found to contain harmful ingredients? Typically, it gets recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or another one of the government groups that monitor consumer purchases for health and safety concerns.

In 2025, those groups have been busy with a number of national recalls, including some that include popular shampoo brands. Keep reading as we share the most up-to-date recall information being issued by these organizations as they're released. Be sure to check back though, because we'll be updating this list as more products get added.



Tec Italy Tonico Shampoo recalled due to possible Klebsiella oxytoca contamination.

According to the FDA, Henkel issued a recall of more than a thousand units of Tec Italy Tonico Shampoo on Feb. 12, 2025, after testing revealed the presence of the Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria. This bacterium is traditionally harmless when found in certain parts of the body, but when it enters the bloodstream, it can be fatal in up to 20 percent of patients, earning the recall a Class II status as of March 20, 2025.