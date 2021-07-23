Dubai Created Artificial Rainstorms to Cool Things Down — Here's What That Means

Dubai's latest rainfall definitely didn't come naturally — by any means — but it was much-needed nonetheless. According to Complex, scientists were able to create rain through a new and incredibly high-tech process called cloud seeding . It involves catapulting a drone into the sky, which is able to sense the temperature and electric charge of the clouds. With that information, scientists can basically zap the clouds with a strong jolt of electricity, which causes the cloud to release rain.

Scientists even found an effective way to manipulate the size of the raindrops. Smaller raindrops would likely evaporate because making their way to Earth, due to the high temperatures. But they were able to successfully create extra large drops that could survive the long, hot journey to the ground.

“What we are trying to do is to make the droplets inside the clouds big enough so that when they fall out of the cloud, they survive down to the surface,” said meteorologist Keri Nicoll, as per CNN.