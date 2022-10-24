Loma Prieta: The 1989 Earthquake That Shocked California Forever

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1989 California shook for 15 seconds. In Santa Cruz, the Pacific Garden Mall fell to crumbles, the Bay Bridge collapsed on itself, and in Candlestick Park, the third game of the World Series was called off as people fled the shaking.

The 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake was felt as far as Nevada, and 33 years later, we are reminded that part of our relationship to the earth is how we ride out these natural disasters.