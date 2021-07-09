Western U.S. States Expecting More Aftershocks After 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit California

Usually, the U.S. Geological Survey is able to predict the strength and vague location of upcoming earthquakes, but their predictions were pretty far off this go-around, making it tough for residents statewide. According to The New York Post, initial reports prior to the quake predicted it would come in the form of two earthquakes 100 miles apart, within 25 seconds of each other. But the earthquake in Farmington, which is about three hours outside of Lake Tahoe, was not initially mentioned.

This is because Farmington is much more remote than other parts of the state, and experts in the area weren't as well equipped with instruments to measure and predict earthquakes as more populated areas. But, the seismic waves continued spreading statewide, and it was repeatedly getting interpreted as separate earthquakes.

“The system underestimated the original magnitude of that event and estimated a location that was slightly off from the true location,” Elliot told The New York Post.