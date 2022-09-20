7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Slams Mexico on the Same Date as Deadly 1985 and 2017 Quakes

Sept. 19 is a historically tough date for residents of Mexico — on that date in 2022, a 7.6-magnitude quake shook the country's central Pacific coast. But on that same date five years before in 2017, and 37 years before in 1985, deadly earthquakes also struck the southernmost North American country.

Therefore, residents of Colimo, Mexico are in mourning after the latest deadly earthquake, which has caused quite a bit of damage.