Is Dove Cameron Vegan? Here's What the Actress Has Said About Her Diet PETA awarded Dove its Best Celeb Tweet for Animals. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 14 2026, 2:44 p.m. ET

When our favorite celebrities and revered innovative changemakers declare themselves to be vegan, it may serve as an inspiration point to clean up our lifestyle habits and adopt an animal-free diet. Often, we search every corner of the Internet to uncover whether or not our beloved celebrity idols are vegan. For fans of celebrity actress Dove Cameron, knowing whether or not she supports a vegan diet — and has adopted the lifestyle herself — plays a large role in whether or not they support her.

Below, we review what Cameron has said in the past about her opinion on a vegan diet and whether or not she currently embraces a plant-based diet and a vegan lifestyle. Continue reading to learn more about the Descendants star and whether or not she has adopted a vegan diet in her life.

Is Dove Cameron vegan?

According to an exchange on the website formerly known as Twitter, Cameron opined that, "I know this might not be the most popular tweet, but I genuinely feel sick if I don't eat meat," followed by a sad face emoji. "Like, I feel nauseous and weak [without] it." A follower rightfully and respectfully points out that Cameron should instead consult with a doctor about feeling this way, as Cameron could perhaps be experiencing some kind of nutrient deficiency that results in her feelings of nausea.

I 💯 tried to go vegan but was raised on a heavy diet of meat & stopped being able to think clearly w/o it &was Always shaking — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) July 22, 2016

Nevertheless, Cameron appeared to eschew actual medical guidance and a well-rounded health plan informed by a primary care physician in conjunction with a dietitian. Instead, she defaulted to her background of being "raised on a heavy diet of meat," and without meat in her life, she claims she was "always shaking." Regardless, PETA awarded Cameron its Best Celeb Tweet for Animals at the organization's annual Libby Awards in 2018.

Also in 2018, Cameron revealed in a feature story in Delish that she consumes seafood. "Most days, Cameron has salmon with vegetables for lunch, and chicken or fish with vegetables for dinner." Nevertheless, the article points out that Cameron enjoys vegan burgers with hummus, rather than mayo. "I just got to the point where if I eat red meat, my mood and energy plummet. I’ve just reached a weird moral point with it," Cameron said at the time.

Dove Cameron shared that her health suffers when she tries to go vegan.

In a 2021 Wired video entitled "Dove Cameron Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions...Again," Cameron made a point to share how sick she feels when she tries to live on a vegan diet.