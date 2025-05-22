Here's Why Dr. Jane Goodall Stopped Eating Meat in the '60s "I stopped by the end of 60-something like that," Jane said of eating meat. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 22 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The legendary Dr. Jane Goodall has lived a life full of compassion and advocating for animals, sharing her immense knowledge with generations of people eager to soak up her wisdom. Dr. Goodall's climate activism has been astoundingly inspiring for countless compassionate people seeking a better, safer, healthier world, and she has clearly lived a long life as an environmental leader and role model. All of that said, does Dr. Goodall maintain a vegan diet?

We know that Dr. Goodall published a vegan cookbook in March 2021 entitled #EATMEATLESS: Good for Animals, the Earth & All; however, does she herself maintain the very diet about which she wrote? We review the legendary Dr. Goodall's diet, if her meals do indeed match her morals, and more in our exploration below to help you understand if Dr. Goodall is vegan.

Is Jane Goodall vegan?

According to an April 2017 post written by Dr. Goodall on the Jane Goodall Institute website, she maintains a plant-based diet. At one point, Dr. Goodall initiated an #EatMeatLess social media campaign, however, the website accompanying the pledge to eat less meat now redirects to a donation page instead. "I chose to eat plant-based all those years ago. I continue to ask people to consider what this choice really means on a moral and practical level for animals and the environment," she wrote.

As Dr. Goodall's interview attests, she maintains a vegan diet for many reasons, including animal suffering. "I remember when I first learned about intensive factory farming," she notes in the video interview with Discover Your Motive. "I was utterly horrified...The next time I looked at a piece of meat on my plate, I thought, 'This symbolizes fear, pain, and death, and I don't want to eat that.' So from that moment, it was just, boom, I stopped by the end of 60-something like that."

Dr. Goodall cites Peter Singer's landmark 1975 book, Animal Liberation, as opening her eyes to the realities of factory farming. Based on the timing of her quote and the release of Singer's book, it's safe to assume that Dr. Goodall has been vegan for about two decades, and probably read Singer's book around the early-2000s.

Interestingly, though, in the June 2015 interview above published by the Dr. Jane Goodall & the Jane Goodall Institute USA YouTube account, she instead used the term vegetarian, rather than vegan, to describe her diet after becoming enlightened by Singer's monumental book. "I am indeed a vegetarian and I became a vegetarian because I read a book about intensive farming and I was utterly shocked and I didn't realize animals were treated in that way — of course, I do now," she said.