FDA Issues a Dog Treat Recall Across 19 States Due to Salmonella Concerns The recall includes 400 bags of treats after routine testing found salmonella in a related product. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 27 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET

Pet parents will need to double-check the package before they give the good boys and good girls in their lives a treat after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of a popular dog treat brand. Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 400 of their Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips after learning that a similar product had tested positive for salmonella.

The treats have been sold across the U.S. and are estimated to have been sent to retail locations in at least 19 states in addition to appearing on the company's website. You can find out more about the recall below.

Source: James Lacy/Unsplash

A dog treat recall was issued by FDA over concerns about salmonella exposure.

According to the FDA website, Carolina Prime Pet issued a recall on Nov. 22, 2024, alerting all of its customers about the concern. Routine third-party testing of a product by the FDA led to the recall of a " related yet commercially unreleased lot of the same product." The recall includes the 16-ounce version of the Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips, which feature an expiration date of 11/13/25 and a lot number of 20051324L2.

The recalled dog treats were sold in several different stores across the U.S.

The company shipped this lot of dog treats to Hollywood Feed stores in states like Florida, Michigan, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Concerned customers should visit the FDA's website for a complete listing of the states included in the recall. In addition to the Hollywood Feed stores, the product was listed for sale on the company's website.

While no illnesses have been reported yet, the FDA does note that it's important to double check your dog's treats, especially if you purchased one of these purple and black bags of goodies.

The symptoms of salmonella can range from mild to severe in dogs.

According to Pet MD, dogs can experience a few different symptoms and side effects of salmonella exposure. Symptoms most commonly seem to stem from the gastrointestinal area, and include but aren't limited to: Decreased appetite

Dehydration

Vomiting

Bloody or watery diarrhea If your dog has been exposed and seems to be experiencing severe symptoms, you should contact your vet immediately for further instructions on what to do.

Your veterinarian will be able to diagnose your dog and may recommend several different treatment options which include medications to control vomiting, antibiotics to deal with blood infections, and hydration to help with the loss of fluids. While most dogs recover within just a few days, those with more severe infections or who have contributing factors may require additional treatments that could take weeks to work.

What should you do if you purchased the recalled dog treats?