Know Before You Go: Are Elephant Experiences Ethical?

We've all seen it: someone you follow on Instagram takes the trip of their dreams to Thailand. And in addition to posting mouth-watering eats and euphoric beach pics, their photo dumps also often include photographic evidence of them spending time with elephants.

And while it looks like a truly dreamy experience, it isn't something you should be doing if you care about animal welfare. Elephant experiences often aren't very ethical, so you could be supporting the practice of animal cruelty.