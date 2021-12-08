Comet Leonard: When Will It Be Visible, How to Watch It, and More

Comet Leonard will be unusually bright, making it visible without binoculars or a telescope — which is why there's so much anticipation surrounding it, Chris Vaughan, an operator at Ontario's David Dunlap Observatory, told CBC News. The outlet also described the comet as "once in a lifetime," so needless to say, setting some time aside to stargaze this month is a must.

"Brighter comets are rare, so it's definitely worth making an effort to see them," Vaughan said.