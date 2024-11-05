Home > Big Impact > News Can Refrigerator Filters Remove Fluoride From Water? A Fact Check Fluoride is often added to public drinking water to promote dental health. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 5 2024, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The fluoride in U.S. drinking water is making headlines after failed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that he would remove the mineral if Donald Trump were elected for a second term. The news has caused many to wonder about the health benefits of fluoridated water, including whether or not the compound can be removed by a fridge filter if someone wants to avoid it.

Article continues below advertisement

For answers to these questions, including the history behind why fluoride was added to U.S. drinking water in the first place, I investigated what the experts had to say about the matter. As it turns out, it may not be easy for residential filters to remove fluoride, which sounds like it's a good thing according to most medical professionals.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Why is fluoride added to drinking water?

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), in 1945, government officials began adding fluoride to drinking water. The project started in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The city then spent the next 15 years tracking data surrounding the dental health of some of the 30,000 children living in the city, noting that both cavities and the signs of tooth decay had dropped by more than 60 percent thanks to the change.

Thanks to the success in Grand Rapids, more than 72 percent of the country's water supply is now treated with fluoride, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), something the organization says adds up to around 209 million Americans. Additionally, the CDC says that another 11.6 million folks are drinking water that is already naturally fluoridated enough to experience the reported dental health benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

While local governments aren't federally required to add the mineral to their regional drinking supplies, many municipalities have their own laws in place to dictate whether or not public water can be amended with fluoride, per USA Today. For example, New Jersey officials are looking to pass a bill that would mandate that the state's water supply receive additional fluoride treatments. Meanwhile, Kentucky is looking to introduce legislation making the process optional, creating a hot-button political issue.

On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

The differing views surrounding fluoride, including some of the benefits of the additive, are likely behind RFK Jr.'s claims. In a tweet shared to X on Nov. 2, 2024, RFK Jr. told his followers that a vote for Trump would be a vote for removing fluoride from the nation's water supplies.

However, when asked about RFK Jr.'s claims, Trump seemed to be unaware of any such promises. According to CNN, the former president told reporters that he hadn't yet spoken with his former opponent about any such plan yet.

Article continues below advertisement

What are some of the side effects of fluoride on the brain?

Fluoride has become a boogeyman of sorts for people since the rise of social media, and it's often blamed for a variety of conditions, including the unsubstantiated ones listed in the tweet from RFK Jr. That said, exposure to excessive levels of fluoride does have its risks, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Service Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

Article continues below advertisement

The organization states that studies have shown a connection between "very high levels" of fluoride and birth defects or lower IQ scores in children. However, it also notes that those studies have not taken into account additional factors that could've contributed to these results, which makes it hard to verify these claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Can fridge filters remove fluoride from the water supply?

If you're still worried about your fluoride exposure and wondering whether the filtered water from your refrigerator still contains the mineral, the answer is a little unclear. Manufacturers like Frigidaire note a list of impurities and contaminants the company's filters typically remove, and fluoride isn't among them.

Some manufacturers of specialized filters — like reverse osmosis filters which work by blocking fluoride ions — claim they can remove almost all of the mineral. Of course, these products can be cost-prohibitive for many, since they typically require professional installation and routine maintenance.