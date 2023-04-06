Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Source: Getty Images EPA Identifies Millions of Lead Pipes Nationwide — Can Any Water Filters Remove Lead? Are there any water filters that remove lead? The EPA has found that over 9 million water pipes nationwide are made from lead. By Lizzy Rosenberg Apr. 6 2023, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Even though everyone should be entitled to clean drinking water, it's unfortunately a privilege — and that even pertains to those living in the U.S. The EPA recently identified more than 9 million lead service lines that appear to contribute to "significant" amounts of lead contamination in our drinking water, that can sadly contribute to a wide range of health problems. That said, the demand for water filters that remove lead is rising.

"Lead can enter drinking water when plumbing materials that contain lead corrode, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content that corrodes pipes and fixtures," the EPA explained in the report. "The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures. In homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water."

"Lead pipes are more likely to be found in older cities and homes built before 1986," the report continues. "EPA has set the maximum contaminant level goal for lead in drinking water at zero because lead is a toxic metal that can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels. Lead is persistent, and it can bioaccumulate in the body over time." If you're concerned about lead water pipes, these water filters remove lead.

Lifestraw's Home-7 Cup

Source: Lifestraw

Sold in both a 7-cup ($44.95) and 10-cup ($49.95) filter, the Lifestraw offers consumers a non-sink-attachment option that fits in your refrigerator. It can filter out more than 30 types of contaminants, including: bacteria, parasites, microplastics, mercury, certain types of PFAS, chlorine, pesticides, dirt, sand, and even lead.

According to a press release sent to Green Matters, customers can choose between a BPA-free plastic or a glass pitcher. Each one is super easy to use, and can last for up to a year (or about 264 gallons of water). The exchange filters are made from activated carbon and ion, and you only have to switch them out every two months.

Filterbaby

Source: Filterbaby

Filterbaby's PROdermis Skincare Water Filter ($85) is a faucet attachment that targets lead-free skincare specifically, but you can obviously attach it to any sink in your house and it will work just fine. According to a press release sent to Green Matters, each one filters up to 99 percent of chlorine, as well as rust, bacteria, micro-plastics, viruses, tri-halomethanes, and even lead from your water. Your face — and the rest of your body — will thank you.

Kül Water Filtration System

The Kül Water Filtration System ($1,495) dispenses cold still water, sparkling water, and/or hot water instantaneously, using an advanced NSF/ANSI-certified filtration system, according to a press release. This free-standing appliance, which also stands separately from your sink, can filter out more than 80 types of contaminants, including: chlorine, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and lead. Each filter lasts for up to 350 gallons of water, so it's easy to maintain.

Hydroviv

Hydroviv came to be after the Flint water crisis began. Hydroviv's creators wanted to take a stand, so they developed high capacity lead removal filters, which were donated to families and charities across the Michigan city. To this day, residents of the midwestern city still use them for free, though the company also sells them as faucet attachments ($194.43) to consumers outside of Flint, who are simply looking to live healthier.

Enpress' PIONEER

Best Osmosis Systems considers Enpress' PIONEER ($1554.98) to be the best water filter for the whole house. It can remove 99.62 percent of lead from your home's water from its point-of-entry (meaning there isn't any sink attachment). Lasting for up to a year, it can also remove PFOA and PFOS, chlorine, chloramine, other heavy metals, bad taste, and odor. Needless to say, it's expensive, but it provides peace of mind for the whole house.

Pentair