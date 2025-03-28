FDA Issues a Recall of 692 Cases of Popular Decaf Coffee Brand Over Contamination Concerns Don't take a sip of your morning cup of Joe until you learn about this recall. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 28 2025, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Mike Kenneally/Unsplash

Many people begin their day with a piping hot cup of coffee. For those who are looking to lower the amount of stimulants they consume each day, that coffee is often missing a key ingredient: caffeine. But, one coffee manufacturer is issuing a recall of one of the popular decaffeinated versions of its brew after discovering that some of the products sent to market may have been mislabeled.

Keep reading to learn which decaffeinated coffee products are included in the recall, including what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says you will need to know if you happen to have a bag of one of these coffee products inside of your pantry.

Source: Karl Chor/Unsplash

The FDA has issued a recall of 692 cases of decaffeinated coffee.

On March 13, 2025, the FDA shared a recall alert on behalf of Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, the parent company of Our Family. According to the alert, the company was voluntarily recalling its Traverse City Cherry Artificially Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee. The product was sold in 12-ounce bags, according to the statement, and the Spartannash Company had distributed it out of Grand Rapids, Michigan to states including but not limited to Iowa, Colorado, and Ohio.

The recall includes decaffeinated coffee products with a UPC of 0 70253 11080 1. The coffee grounds will also have a best buy date of Aug. 3, 2025. The company issued the recall after discovering that a number of bags of the decaffeinated coffee were mislabeled, and some of the coffee was fully caffeinated. The FDA updated the recall statement on March 25, 2025, giving it a Class II status, which is the second-highest status a recall can be given.

What happens if you drink too much caffeine?

There are all kinds of reasons why someone may want to avoid caffeine, which is what warranted the Class II recall stats from the FDA. In fact, there are pretty strict guidelines on just how much caffeine is safe to consume in a day. According to the FDA, most adults shouldn't have more than 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day. That breaks down to somewhere between two to three 12-ounce cups of coffee, depending on the brew strength and type of coffee you're drinking.

Source: Oliver Guhr/Unsplash

The government organization cites several different medical conditions that could make drinking caffeine hazardous to your health, including pregnancy and taking certain types of medications. They also advise that certain age groups should also avoid consuming caffeine, including children and teens, highlighting the potential dangers that could await anyone who accidently drank a full caf coffee while assuming it was decaf.