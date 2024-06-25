Home > Green Matters Approved 14 of the Best Organic Coffee Brands Vote for your favorite organic coffee brand! By Green Matters Staff Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

There are two types of coffee drinkers: Those who live for drinking coffee, and those who drink coffee to live. Either way, you probably want your coffee to taste good. Fortunately, these days, there are many brands on the market selling delicious coffee beans and grounds that also happen to be organic. Keep reading for 14 of the best organic coffee brands. Vote for the best organic coffee brands once a day until July 23, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on August 1, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best organic coffee brand!

Chamberlain Coffee

Source: Courtesy of Chamberlain Coffee

Founded by social media star and businesswoman Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee makes a variety of coffee products that are all USDA-certified organic. The brand's coffee beans are all roasted in California, and come in a variety of playfully-named flavors. The brand also makes instant coffee and cold brew in single-serve coffee pouches, as well as matcha, chai, and chocolate coffee beans.

Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture Coffee is a Certified B Corp with USDA-certified organic blends available as a one-time purchase or a subscription. Counter Culture takes measures to prioritize its sustainability efforts with its Two for the Future program, which sets aside profits for funding sustainability. Counter Culture has also purchased carbon offsets and supports the nonprofit World Coffee Research.

Death Wish Coffee

Despite its intimidating name, Death Wish Coffee makes USDA-certified and Fair Trade coffee packs with quite a caffeinated punch. The company offers multiple brew formats, including bag, whole bean, ground, and pod, and you can even get flavored coffee if you so choose. You can also subscribe to Death Wish and save 20 percent of your first shipment.

Equal Exchange

Equal Exchange has it all, including chocolate, tea, coffee, and more. The company is Fair Trade and USDA-certified organic, small farmer grown, and co-op owned. Equal Exchange's mission is to "build long-term trade partnerships that are economically just and environmentally sound," and has kept to this mission since starting in 1986. The brand also sells Fair Trade nuts, dried fruit, olive oil, and dates.

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

Source: Courtesy of Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

Not only does Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. have an adorable name, but its mission is perfect for coffee and pet lovers everywhere. This USDA-certified organic coffee company donates 20 percent of its earnings to fund dog rescue initiatives and organizations. The Grounds & Hounds website boasts over 24,214 toys, 22,250 vaccines, and 4.2 million meals provided to dogs in need.

Grounds for Change

Grounds for Change is USDA-certified organic, Fair Trade certified, a Certified B Corp, and a partner with 1% for the Planet. Not to mention, if you purchase any of the sustainable brand's partnership blends, a portion of the proceeds will go to other eco-friendly causes such as the Rainforest Trust, Birds Connect Seattle, Earth Ministry, and Save Our Wild Salmon.

Groundwork Coffee

Groundwork Coffee makes both coffee and tea that are Regenerative Organic Certified — which ensures that products meet high standards for "soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness," according to the certification website. Groundwork Coffee is also a Certified B Corp, and at the company roastery in Northern California, Groundwork uses solar panels. Additionally, if you're a bag or a pod coffee person, both options are recyclable — the bags are actually biodegradable!

Kicking Horse Coffee

Kicking Horse Coffee's coffee, which is also available as a subscription, is USDA-certified organic, Fair Trade-certified, and Certified Biologique Canada Organic for good measure. Kicking Horse Coffee, which is owned by the Lavazza Group, sells whole bean and ground coffee in both caffeinated and decaf varieties; plus, its website has a few guides on how to brew at home for any first-time coffee makers.

Lifeboost Coffee

Source: Courtesy of Lifeboost Coffee

Lifeboost Coffee's coffee is mycotoxin-free, non-GMO, and USDA-certified organic. This company has coffee offerings that are flavored, decaffeinated, and in pods. Lifeboost was founded by Dr. Charles Livingston, a Chiropractic Physician, with the intent of creating coffee that was healthy for his patients and beyond. You can purchase Lifeboost individually or as a subscription.

Peace Coffee

Source: Courtesy of Peace Coffee

Available as a subscription service or individually packaged, Peace Coffee was initially founded as a nonprofit called Institute for Agriculture & Trade Policy. During the late 1990s, the IATP met with local coffee farmers and eventually developed into fair trade partnerships with farmers in Mexico and Guatemala. Peace Coffee is USDA-certified organic, Fair Trade certified, a Certified B Corp, and even teaches online coffee classes.

Purity Coffee

Source: Courtesy of Purity Coffee

Greenville-based Purity Coffee lives up to its name. Customers can choose from caffeinated or decaf whole-bean coffee, sachets, or pods that are all USDA-certified organic. Not to mention, Purity Coffee has certifications ensuring that its products are bird-friendly (Smithsonian Bird Friendly Certification) and certifiably biodynamic (Demeter Certification), and the company also has a B Corp certification in progress. If you're looking for a blend to pick up first, Purity's "FLOW" blend is Rainforest Alliance Certified and a medium roast coffee.

San Francisco Bay Coffee

San Francisco Bay Coffee offers One-Cup pods, whole bean, and ground coffee, including an entire line of USDA-certified organic coffee. Plus, the brand's One-Cup pods are BPI-certified, meaning they are biodegradable and compostable. All coffee from San Francisco Bay is also Enveritas certified.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Certified B Corp and USDA-certified organic coffee roaster Stumptown Coffee Roasters offers coffee via a subscription service or à la carte. The company has its sustainability reports from 2020, 2021, and 2022 available on its website for consumers' perusal, and has partnered with the organization Beam to help fund a number of smaller initiatives for youths, LGBTQIA+, and BIPOC individuals. The company also makes pre-made cold brews with Oatly for non-dairy coffee drinkers.

Tiny Footprint Coffee

Tiny Footprint Coffee roasts all of its Arabica coffee beans in Minnesota, but sources them from small farms around the world. The company's coffee beans are all certified organic, shade-grown, and many of them are also Rain Forest Alliance certified or fair trade. Tiny Footprint Coffee describes itself as "carbon negative," the company plants native tree saplings in deforested regions of Ecuador, and also donates a portion of proceeds to reforestation efforts in Honduras.