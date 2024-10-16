Home > Big Impact > News Recall Issued After Minute Maid Sells "Zero Sugar" Lemonade Containing 40 Grams of Sugar The warm weather staple is being pulled from shelves by the Coca-Cola Company. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Bottles of Minute Maid Lemonade move down a production line at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on Feb. 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Don't reach into the refrigerator to grab an ice cold lemonade before reading about the product recall being issued by the Coca-Cola Company. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on Sept. 10, 2024, revealing that the company planned to recall thousands of cans of its Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade product.

Keep reading to learn more about the recall, the incorrect labeling that caused the error, and to find out which states need to double check their drinks before taking a sip.

The makers of Coke issued a recall of their Zero Sugar Minute Maid Lemonade products.

The FDA website shared the details of the recall, noting that the Coca-Cola Company identified the problem after discovering that more than 13,000 cans of regular Minute Maid lemonade had been mislabeled as sugar free. Instead of containing a sugar substitute, The Hill reports that the cans contained 40 grams of regular sugar — that's the standard amount for the company's non-sugar free version of the tart drink — per serving.

According to USA Today, that works out to 30 times the calories that the mislabeled cans were expected to contain. On Oct. 10, 2024 the FDA updated the recall, giving the mix-up a Class II rating, which is the second highest rating the organization gives consumer product recalls like this, and it indicates that there's a possibility that consuming these products could cause adverse health effects.

The potential for health concerns is especially high for those with certain health conditions where limiting sugar intake is essential, like people who have diabetes or those who may be sensitive to excessive levels of sugar.

The Zero Sugar Minute Maid Lemonade products were sold in three different states.

Shoppers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio will need to double check their Zero Sugar Minute Maid Lemonade products. The FDA says that shoppers should be on the lookout for cans with codes FEB1725CNA and FEB1725CNB, that were packed in 12-ounce cans, in 12 can cartons, and featuring the UPC 0 25000 12115 9. Additionally, the statement, "Canned under the authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA" also appears on both the box and the cans impacted by the recall.

According to a statement from a Coca-Cola representative, no cans of the recalled product should remain on store shelves after the company's voluntary recall. The rep spoke with USA Today, giving them an update shortly after the initial announcement was made. "All recall activities in those markets are complete," the rep claimed of the Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky locations at the time.

If you have the recalled lemonade at home, here's what to do.

Those who have these cans of Zero Sugar Minute Maid Lemonade at home are being advised to either discard the products or return them to the place where they were purchased to get a refund.