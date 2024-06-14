Home > Big Impact > Business Mold in Suntegrity Sunscreen Could Lead to Fungal and Eye Infections If you have unknowingly purchased contaminated sunscreen, you should immediately stop use and provide proof of disposal to the retailer. By Anna Garrison Jun. 14 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET Source: iStock



Suntegrity sunscreen is being recalled due to mold.

On May 24, 2024, Suntegrity Skincare announced it was voluntarily recalling its Impeccable Skin Sunscreen in multiple shades for microbial contamination. In June 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reposted the recall announcement, noting that the recall was on account of the "discovery of a higher than acceptable microbiological mold count (Species: Aspergillus Sydowii) in some tubes."

Per the FDA, a product contaminated with Aspergillus Sydowii has the potential to cause an allergic skin reaction or, in the event of using the product on top of a sunburn, a fungal skin infection. The product could even cause an eye infection, if used close to the eyes. Thankfully, as of writing, the FDA states there have been no "adverse event reports" as a result of the recall.

Consumers who may have this product at home should be on the lookout for Lot 115BU, but also lots 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR, and 101MO. For a full list of expiration dates, lot numbers, and other product details, be sure to consult the FDA recall page associated with Suntegrity.



Here's what to do if you have the recalled Suntegrity sunscreen.

Newsweek reiterated Suntegrity's original posting, which is that if you are currently in possession of Suntegrity sunscreen, you should stop using it immediately. If you purchased the sunscreen via Suntegrity or its Amazon storefront, email ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com with your order number, product lot number, and name. You should include a picture giving proof of disposal so you can receive a refund.

For all other retailers, contact them directly and provide whatever information is required to authenticate your purchase. You can also exchange the recalled product for another Suntegrity product by emailing ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com.