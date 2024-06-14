Mold in Suntegrity Sunscreen Could Lead to Fungal and Eye Infections
If you have unknowingly purchased contaminated sunscreen, you should immediately stop use and provide proof of disposal to the retailer.
Jun. 14 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
For those looking to protect their skin from sun damage or skin cancer risks, sunscreen is an essential everyday item. Unfortunately, as true with all products, sometimes recalls are necessary to prevent consumers from becoming exposed to contaminants. In June 2024, Suntegrity Skincare issued a voluntary recall of its sunscreen foundation due to microbial contamination.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 2024 sunscreen recall — and what you should do if you have purchased contaminated products.
Suntegrity sunscreen is being recalled due to mold.
On May 24, 2024, Suntegrity Skincare announced it was voluntarily recalling its Impeccable Skin Sunscreen in multiple shades for microbial contamination. In June 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reposted the recall announcement, noting that the recall was on account of the "discovery of a higher than acceptable microbiological mold count (Species: Aspergillus Sydowii) in some tubes."
Per the FDA, a product contaminated with Aspergillus Sydowii has the potential to cause an allergic skin reaction or, in the event of using the product on top of a sunburn, a fungal skin infection. The product could even cause an eye infection, if used close to the eyes.
Thankfully, as of writing, the FDA states there have been no "adverse event reports" as a result of the recall.
Consumers who may have this product at home should be on the lookout for Lot 115BU, but also lots 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR, and 101MO.
For a full list of expiration dates, lot numbers, and other product details, be sure to consult the FDA recall page associated with Suntegrity.
Here's what to do if you have the recalled Suntegrity sunscreen.
Newsweek reiterated Suntegrity's original posting, which is that if you are currently in possession of Suntegrity sunscreen, you should stop using it immediately.
If you purchased the sunscreen via Suntegrity or its Amazon storefront, email ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com with your order number, product lot number, and name. You should include a picture giving proof of disposal so you can receive a refund.
For all other retailers, contact them directly and provide whatever information is required to authenticate your purchase. You can also exchange the recalled product for another Suntegrity product by emailing ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com.
If you happen to use the Suntegrity sunscreen and have a negative reaction, you should report your symptoms to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting by either submitting them online, via mail, or fax. If you choose to mail the FDA your symptoms, there is a form you can download, print, and fill out here.