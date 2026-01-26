A Chocolate Bar Recall Has Been Expanded Over Contamination Concerns The North Carolina based company made the recall after third-party testing revealed salmonella. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 26 2026, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated a chocolate bar recall as of January 2026, after the company says that some of its product tested positive for Salmonella. The recall includes multiple flavors of the chocolate bars, which were sold nationwide, both online and in certain brick and mortar stores. Now, the FDA and the company are advising customers to check their chocolates to see if they were included in the recall, and if so, to discontinue using them at once.

The updated to the recall also includes some information about the types of symptoms that customers should be on the lookout for in case they already consumed the impacted products. Of course, anyone who is experiencing these symptoms, or who has questions about their own personal health risks associated with the recall, should reach out to their doctor's directly for medical advice. You can learn more about the recall below, including how you can obtain a refund if you purchased the chocolates.

Spring & Mulberry has expanded its 2025 chocolate bar recall.

The Raleigh, North Carolina company first issued the recall in a press release, according to the FDA. This was posted on Jan. 12, 2026, and it included a voluntary recall of the company's Mint Leaf chocolate bar, which it says tested positive for Salmonella during a third-party review of the product. On Jan. 14, 2026 the company updated that recall to include additional flavors of chocolate as a precaution, and included all the items that were made at the same time and with the same equipment.

The recall includes the following flavors: Earl Grey

Lavender Rose

Mango Chili

Mint Leaf

Mixed Berry

Mulberry Fennel

Pacan Date

Pure Dark Minis Customers can visit the FDA's website to get a full list of the lot numbers included in the recall, as well as additional information like packaging colors which will help people identify whether or not their chocolates are included in the recall. The company says that it will refund shoppers, and asks them to email recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella?

The FDA statement includes some of the possible symptoms of Salmonella, which include things like fever, nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain. However, in more severe cases, the symptoms can be much worse, and can cause endocarditis, infected aneurysms, and arthritis, all of which requires prompt medical care. Those who are very young, very old, or immunocompromised are more at risk of severe infections, while many otherwise healthy people are likely to have more mild symptoms.