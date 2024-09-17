15 of the Best Sustainable and Ethical Chocolate Brands

One can’t talk about ethical and sustainable chocolate without mentioning the rampant forced labor and humanitarian issues in the cocoa industry. So, when we set out to recommend 15 of our favorite chocolate brands, we decided to only nominate brands found on the Food Empowerment Project’s extensive list of recommended chocolate makers. F.E.P.'s list, which in particular looks at companies' vegan chocolate options, only recommends companies that do not source cocoa from regions known for the worst labor conditions. All 15 brands we’ve listed below all offer delicious, vegan, sustainably-made, and fair trade chocolate bars. Vote for the best sustainable and ethical chocolate brands once a day until Oct. 15, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Oct. 23, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the best sustainable, ethical, or fair trade chocolate brand!

Alter Eco

Source: Courtesy of Alter Eco

Alter Eco makes milk and dark USDA-certified organic chocolate. The company also makes chocolate products that are vegan, keto, paleo, and gluten-free for your preferred snacking. Alter Eco is a Certified B Corp, certified Carbon Neutral, and its truffle wrappers are compostable.

Article continues below advertisement

Bantu

Bantu Chocolate has seven products, including vegan milk chocolate and vegan chocolate spread. The company uses "de-commodified" chocolate, meaning it is willing to sacrifice profit to ensure it meets ethical, social, and environmental standards. Bantu employees and collaborators make living wages, and Bantu grows its cocoa beans on a family farm.

Article continues below advertisement

Buddha Chocolate

Buddha Chocolate's products are all organic, vegan, and direct trade, as well as free of refined sugar, soy, and gluten. The company uses single-origin Peruvian chocolate, which is sustainably and ethically grown using regenerative agroforestry from small, family-run farms in the Peruvian Amazon. The company is family-run and handcrafts its chocolates in Portland, Ore.

Article continues below advertisement

Cocomels

Cocomels' full line of coconut milk caramels are USDA-certified organic, as well as vegan. The treats come in a wide range of flavors, are Non-GMO Project Verified, and have options made with cane sugar and coconut sugar, as well as <1g Sugar Cocomels, which are sweetened with allulose and monkfruit.

Article continues below advertisement

Fran’s Chocolates

Fran's Chocolates makes caramels, truffles, chocolate bars, and chocolate-covered fruits and nuts. The company is Certified Fairtrade and uses USDA-certified organic ingredients. Many of Fran's Chocolates products are plant-based, and the company's Plant-Based Collection includes Pressed Figs, Hazelnut Trios, and more. The company was inspired by founder Fran Bigelow's "life-changing" trip to Paris, and has been in existence since 1982.

Article continues below advertisement

Lagusta’s Luscious

Lagusta’s Luscious is a chocolatier that makes a variety of products including caramels, barks, bonbons, and bars. The company is fully vegan and ethically sources its chocolate from Ecuador, working directly with suppliers. Chocolates are packaged in post-consumer recycled paper and packing materials. Lagusta’s Luscious has a shop and café you can visit in New Paltz, N.Y.

Article continues below advertisement

Master Chocolat

Master Chocolat in Canada makes boxed chocolates, chocolate bars, chocolate lollipops, and hot chocolate bombs, amongst other confections. The company has a vegan collection made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Master Chocolat also offers an in-person, immersive three-hour course where you can learn to make chocolate yourself from Bernard Callebaut, the master chocolatier.

Article continues below advertisement

Moo Free Chocolates

Moo Free Chocolates come in many forms, including buttons, bars, jumbles, and more. The company's products are all vegan and gluten-free, and some products are organic. Moo Free is a Certified B Corp and BRCGS Food Safety certified, and the company has a partnership with Noodle Poodle, an ethical card games company. Note: F.E.P. only recommends Moo Free's organic chocolates.

Article continues below advertisement

Nibble Chocolate

Nibble Chocolate makes small-batch, vegan, and organic chocolate in Southern California. Products include truffles, chocolate flights, bonbons, powdered chocolate, chocolate-covered nuts, and "nibblelitos," or bite-sized pieces of chocolate. Products are also gluten-free and soy-free, and use whole unrefined cane sugar.

Article continues below advertisement

slowcocoa

Slowcocoa makes vegan chocolate (dark, milk, and white) from smallholder farmers "as close as possible" to the company's studio. The brand's sourcing partner is Uncommon Cacao, a Certified B Corp that boasts a "radically transparent" cacao supply chain. Slowcocoa is located in the Bronx and uses 100 percent renewable wind energy. The company's packaging is compostable, and Slowcocoa products are available at farmer's markets across New York and New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

Taza Chocolate

Taza Chocolate makes stone ground chocolate using traditional Mexican stone mills, called molinos, to grind chocolate. The company's products include chocolate bars, discs, and snacks in a wide range of flavors. Taza Chocolate is Direct Trade Certified, USDA-certified organic, certified gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Customers can visit Taza Chocolate's Factory Store in Massachusetts for a tour and tasting. Note: F.E.P. recommends all Taza products except for the barks.

Article continues below advertisement

UNREAL

Source: Courtesy of UNREAL Snacks

UNREAL Snacks makes chocolate products, including bars, cups, gems, pretzels, and covered almonds. A number of the company's dark chocolate products are vegan, including the dark nut butter cups, coconut bars, gems, and chocolate-covered almonds. Many of UNREAL's products are gluten-free and non-GMO, and every product uses Fairtrade-certified chocolate. Note: F.E.P. only recommends UNREAL's dark chocolate gems.

Article continues below advertisement

VGAN

VGAN Chocolate makes all-vegan chocolate bars in dark, milk, and white. Its products are organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free. VGAN's latest initiative, the VGAN Footprint and Sustainability Study, aims to highlight its sustainability practices and provide transparency of the entire chocolate manufacturing process. While the company originated in Norway, there are now stores across the U.S. that carry VGAN's products.

Article continues below advertisement

Zazubean Organic Chocolates

Source: Adele Ng (@mywhiskeygirl)

Zazubean Organic Chocolates primarily makes three types of chocolate: its Superfoods line, its Coconut Sugar line, and its SLINKY - Zero Sugar Added line. All Zazubean chocolate is Fair For Life certified, with ingredients sourced from small farmers in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Indonesia, and Panama. Additionally, Zazubean products are USDA-certified organic and mostly vegan.

Article continues below advertisement

Zimt Artisan Chocolates

Zimt Artisan Chocolates specializes in organic vegan chocolate products, crafted in Vancouver. The company sells drinking chocolate mix, chocolate bars, chocolate bark, candy bars, macaroons, baking chocolate, and caramels. Zimt gets its cacao from an organization called the OCE that works with several cacao producers in Peru. 1 percent of all sales go to charity, including animal sanctuaries Hearts on Noses and Home for Hooves.