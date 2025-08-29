The FDA Issues an Egg Recall After 18 People Are Hospitalized With Salmonella The eggs were sold in 14 different states. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 29 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Jakub Kapusnak/Unsplash

Anyone with a carton of eggs in the refrigerator is going to want to pay close attention to a new recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The government agency has issued a Food Safety Alert for several different brands of large brown cage free eggs due to potential salmonella contamination. Salmonella infections can be deadly for some — like the very young, very old, and immunocompromised — which is why it's very important for people to pay close attention to the recall.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the FDA, this outbreak may be a particularly widespread one, and the agency had already reported nearly 100 cases as of the time of publication. Want to know more about the salmonella egg recall? Keep reading as we break down what you need to know, including what to do if they've already consumed the impacted eggs, and what people need to do to keep themselves and their families safe if they have these eggs at home.

Source: Nick Fewings/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Country Eggs, LLC has issued a recall of its large brown Sunshine Yolks.

The California-based company issued a statement on Aug. 27, 2025, recalling all LARGE BROWN CAGE FREE SUNSHINE YOLKS. The statement said that the recall was due to possible Salmonella contamination. The eggs were originally distributed through Nevada and California, and then shipped out to retailers across 14 different states. According to the FDA, these brown eggs were sold under the following brands:

Nagatoshi Produce, with sell-by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25, No. CA 7695

Misuho, with sell-by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25, No. CA 7695

Nijiya Markets, with sell-by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25, No. CA 7695 The eggs were also packaged under 1/15 DZ Bulk, which were issued for Foodservice: Country Eggs LARGE BROWN SUNSHINE YOLKS, with sell by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25

Article continues below advertisement

@nbcnews Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to eggs that has sickened 95 people across the U.S., the #CDC said. ♬ original sound - nbcnews - nbcnews

What should you do if you've purchased the recalled eggs?

Salmonella infections can present in several different ways, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Typically, they include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Symptoms will typically begin within six hours to six days of exposure, and most people will recover within seven days. However, those under the age of five or over the age of 65 are more likely to experience severe symptoms that could require hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

As such, the CDC is advising shoppers to follow the guidelines from the FDA and discontinue using the eggs at once. Anyone who still has the eggs at home should dispose of them in a manner where they are unlikely to be disturbed by animals, and then they should carefully sanitize any surfaces the eggs may have come into contact with.