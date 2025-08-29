The FDA Issues an Egg Recall After 18 People Are Hospitalized With Salmonella
The eggs were sold in 14 different states.
Published Aug. 29 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET
Anyone with a carton of eggs in the refrigerator is going to want to pay close attention to a new recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The government agency has issued a Food Safety Alert for several different brands of large brown cage free eggs due to potential salmonella contamination.
Salmonella infections can be deadly for some — like the very young, very old, and immunocompromised — which is why it's very important for people to pay close attention to the recall.
According to the FDA, this outbreak may be a particularly widespread one, and the agency had already reported nearly 100 cases as of the time of publication.
Want to know more about the salmonella egg recall? Keep reading as we break down what you need to know, including what to do if they've already consumed the impacted eggs, and what people need to do to keep themselves and their families safe if they have these eggs at home.
Country Eggs, LLC has issued a recall of its large brown Sunshine Yolks.
The California-based company issued a statement on Aug. 27, 2025, recalling all LARGE BROWN CAGE FREE SUNSHINE YOLKS. The statement said that the recall was due to possible Salmonella contamination. The eggs were originally distributed through Nevada and California, and then shipped out to retailers across 14 different states.
According to the FDA, these brown eggs were sold under the following brands:
- Nagatoshi Produce, with sell-by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25, No. CA 7695
- Misuho, with sell-by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25, No. CA 7695
- Nijiya Markets, with sell-by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25, No. CA 7695
The eggs were also packaged under 1/15 DZ Bulk, which were issued for Foodservice:
- Country Eggs LARGE BROWN SUNSHINE YOLKS, with sell by dates of 7/1/25 through 9/18/25
What should you do if you've purchased the recalled eggs?
Salmonella infections can present in several different ways, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Typically, they include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Symptoms will typically begin within six hours to six days of exposure, and most people will recover within seven days.
However, those under the age of five or over the age of 65 are more likely to experience severe symptoms that could require hospitalization.
As such, the CDC is advising shoppers to follow the guidelines from the FDA and discontinue using the eggs at once. Anyone who still has the eggs at home should dispose of them in a manner where they are unlikely to be disturbed by animals, and then they should carefully sanitize any surfaces the eggs may have come into contact with.
Additionally, anyone experiencing severe symptoms is being directed to call their healthcare provider, especially if they have a fever over 102, are vomiting so much that they cannot keep anything down, or if they are experiencing symptoms of dehydration.
As always, if you have questions about your own specific symptoms, you should call your healthcare provider directly for more information.