The Bottled Water Brands Have Been Recalled in 2025 — See the List

Scientists are literally begging people to stop consuming water from plastic bottles, but the public demand nevertheless remains strong for convenient bottled water sold in stores. Despite utterly massive, untenable amounts of plastic waste accruing throughout the world's bodies of water and despite our growing knowledge of forever chemicals and what's really in our bottled water, plastic water bottles are still so popular. Perhaps bottled water recalls may dampen the enthusiasm for the product.

If you are a big drinker of bottled water, be sure to save this story and return back to it throughout the year to stay abreast of all of the recalls of water bottles throughout 2025. Below, we explore all of the recalls this year that you should be aware of.

Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Mineral Water was recalled in June.

According to Newsweek, Costco has recalled Topo Chico Mineral Water, a Coca-Cola product, in Texas and Louisiana. "The Coca-Cola product was recalled due to possible contamination with pseudomonas, a bacteria found naturally in water sources, which can cause Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection," per Newsweek. "It can affect your skin, blood, lungs, GI tract and other parts of your body, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable."

Costco notified members of the recall on Topo Chico Mineral Water on June 2. The mineral water is sold in 16.9 oz. bottles in a pack of 18, featuring the lot code 13A2541. The impacted bottles were available for purchase between May 20 and May 29. Customers should return the bottles of Topo Chico Mineral Water to Costco for a full refund.

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles were recalled in March.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, of Germany manufacturer recalled roughly 61,500 Sparkling Water Bottles sold in 750 milliliter bottles on March 13. The recall is due to the bottles cracking, which can cause "a laceration hazard," per the CPSC report.