Expert Reveals Where Costco’s Kirkland Water Really Comes From — Now People Are Terrified

The expert said that until now, he rushed to the retailer for his Costco water bottle, like many others, but had to part ways with it.

As the world continues to rely on plastic, experts and environmental activists can only put as much emphasis on the detrimental effects on literally anything that thrives on the surface of Earth. Nanoplastics are the most dangerous of them all. These tiny plastic particles are less than 1 micrometer and have happened to infiltrate the human body, causing health complications. An expert from the water rating company Oasis (@oais.app) has warned American consumers from buying Costco water because of the underlying risks it comes with, on TikTok.

Water expert warns about Kirkland water bottles in Costco. (Image Source: TikTok | @oasis.app)

Starting the video with a shoutout to all the Costco lovers, including himself, the expert, identified as Cormac, explained that the popular Kirkland bottled water had suspicious sources. The water is actually sourced from a company called Niagara Bottling, which is a “huge” white labeling service and does not guarantee the quality of drinking water as expected. Sharing an official report of their rating, the expert intimated that two types of contaminants were found in Costco water. Thousands of nanoplastics and ten times more trihalomethanes than the Oasis guidelines were detected. “It comes in plastic, so it contains thousands of nanoplastics that can enter your blood-brain barrier,” he said.

Water expert explains the processing of bottled water. (Image Source: TikTok | @oasis.app)

According to NCBI, the blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a highly selective semi-permeable membrane that separates blood from the extracellular fluid of the brain. However, the microscopic size of nanoplastic particles easily allows them to cross the membrane. Even though the flagged contaminants were “below the legal limits”, Cormac addressed the concerns associated with the drinking water brand. “A major reason we docked this water is because it comes from municipal water supplies,” he noted, suggesting the rigorous processing and treatments the water undergoes to make it “legally drinkable” before being packed into plastic water bottles. The minerals in the "mineral water" are added after the processing is done.

For those who may not believe him, Cormac urged them to check out the verified water report shown in the video for confirmation. The video received more than 190,000 likes and dozens of comments. One shocked internet user (@moni330xox) said, “I'm gonna pretend I didn’t hear this information because Costco water is my favorite,” while another (@e777m) quipped, “I just finished drinking 3 bottles of Costco water.” A person (@sarahoffisal) reasoned, “I just finished drinking 3 bottles of Costco water.” Someone (@0rdnaj) asked a legit question about the ideal bottled water. “But is there any ‘good, affordable, accessible’ bottled water?” which received a reply from Oasis, saying, “You can check Oasis for the top ratings. But the best water is, of course, more expensive.”

Research has shown that nanoplastics were found in human blood, lungs, gut, feces, and reproductive tissues like the placenta and testes, per the National Institute of Health. To put it into perspective, nanoplastics are 1,000th of the average width of a human hair, per CNN. Additionally, a 2024 study corrected the previous estimates of 300 nanoplastic particles per liter in bottled water to approximately between 110,000 and 370,000. While the critical information about nanoplastics may sound intimidating, they can be reduced to an extent by simply boiling tap water for two to five minutes and then filtering it before drinking, per the Columbia University School of Public Health.

