Costco Shoppers Across 5 States Warned as Coca-Cola Recalls Its Sparkling Water Bottles

The recall was initiated for Topo Chico's glass bottles that were purchased between May 20 and May 29 this year.

Summers in America are incomplete without a glass bottle of Topo Chico. You’ll find this bottle clinking in the swimming pools where millennials party and in rustic cafes where a budding rockstar showcases his raw talent on electric guitar using its yellow, vintage cap as the pick. Coca-Cola claims that it traps within it, not just minerals, but also the fire of a volcano. 130 years ago, this sparkling water was the only potion that could heal an Aztec princess with a mysterious illness. At that time, Topo Chico didn’t come with the boundaries of a glass bottle, but was drawn from an ancient spring. Once the healing spring water has turned toxic.

'Sonic Desert' Presented By Coca-Cola Spiced And Topo Chico In Partnership With BPM Music (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Randy Shropshire)

On June 2, 2025, Coca-Cola posted a letter initiating a voluntary recall on Topo Chico’s bottles, warning consumers of contamination with deadly bacteria. The reason for recall, according to the letter, was “potential contamination with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. “Coca-Cola is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Topo Chico Mineral Water (16.9 oz/500 ml glass bottles, 18 pack) due to the possibility of contamination with Pseudomonas,” the soda brand wrote in the letter. They mentioned that Pseudomonas is naturally occurring in water sources, including mineral water.

Close up of the lower half of a glass bottle of Topo Chico sparkling water (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Jonathan Castellon)

CDC says that Pseudomonas is a group of bacteria commonly found in the environment, like in soil and water. The most common type of infection caused by this bacterium among humans is Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which typically occurs in healthcare settings. This infection can trigger illness in the blood, lungs, urinary tract, or other parts of the body, especially after surgery. Coca-Cola mentioned that, although the health risk is “very low” in healthy individuals, it can potentially be harmful for those who have weakened immune systems. And once affected, it is next to impossible to treat this infection as this bacterium is resistant to antibiotics. The only precaution humans can take is to maintain hand hygiene by washing their hands regularly. So far, no illnesses have been reported by the consumers.

SEM of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Callista Images)

A spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY that the recalled bottles were shipped to 40 retail locations across Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Costco was one of the primary retailers from which the bottles were pulled from the shelves. Costco told the media outlet that the recalled Topo Chico bottles were purchased between May 20 and May 29 at the affected warehouses. Addressing the "Costco customer," the letter said that this recall was applicable if a shopper had purchased item ##1439351 from the select warehouses in Louisiana or Texas.

'Sonic Desert' presented by Coca-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico in partnership with BPM Music on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Randy Shropshire)

For reference, Coca-Cola shared three pictures, including a Topo Chico carton and a Topo Chico bottle, to demonstrate where customers can find the lot code of the recalled bottles, which is primarily on the case and the neck of the bottles. The letter was concluded with a piece of advice to the customers, “If you purchased Topo Chico Mineral Water with the lot code #13A2541, please return the item to your local Costco for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can call Coca-Cola at 1-800-GET-COKE (1-800-438-2653).”