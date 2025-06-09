Eggs Sold in 9 States Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns
The nationwide recall includes millions of eggs.
Updated June 9 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET
Shoppers who recently purchased brown cage free eggs will want to pay extra close attention to the latest recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That's because the government organization has announced yet another product recall, and this one involves more than a million cases of eggs.
The egg recall was issued due to a salmonella outbreak, which has sent nearly 80 people to the hospital.
Keep reading to learn about the recall, including what the FDA is telling customers who purchased the eggs to do with their leftover products instead of eating them.
An egg recall was issued after a salmonella outbreak.
On June 6, 2025, the FDA shared an announcement from the August Egg Company. In the statement, the Hilmar, California based farm said that it has recalled 1.7 million cartons of brown eggs due to potential salmonella contamination. The eggs, which are listed as certified organic and cage free, were sold between Feb. 3, 2025 and May 15, 2025. The eggs have best buy dates of between Mar. 4, 2025 and June 4, 2025, respectively.
The eggs were distributed to several different retail locations around California and Nevada, including shops like Food 4 Less, Ralphs, Raleys, Safeway, Save Mart, Smart & Final, FoodMaxx, and Lucky.
Additionally, other batches of the eggs were distributed between Feb. 3, 2025, and May 6, 2025, and these batches had sell-by dates ranging from Mar. 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025, respectively.
These eggs were sent to several Walmart locations in Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arizona, and more.
According to the FDA, the eggs were packaged under a list of brand names, like Clover, O Organics, Marketside, and several others. A complete list of all states, brands, plant numbers, and UPC's can be found by visiting the FDA's website.
Salmonella infections can be fatal for some.
While healthy people will typically experience mild symptoms when exposed to salmonella, the very young, very old, or the immunocompromised can experience life threatening complications. According to the FDA, symptoms of salmonella infections include:
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Nausea/vomiting
- Abdominal pain
That is why it's very important for people to follow the FDA's instructions regarding this recall, and to discontinue using the products at once.
If you have purchased any of the eggs included in the recall, the FDA says you should return them to the place where you purchased them so that you can receive a refund. If you have questions about the eggs, you can reach out to August Egg Company directly by calling 1-800-710-2554 during regular business hours.
As of the time of publication, 79 people were confirmed to have come down with a case of salmonella infection, according to The Hill, with the true number of infections expected to be significantly higher due to the fact that many people may not report milder symptoms. The ages of those who have been infected ranges from one to 90, with the majority of the cases coming from California residents.