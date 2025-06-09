Eggs Sold in 9 States Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns The nationwide recall includes millions of eggs. By Lauren Wellbank Updated June 9 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Erol Ahmed/Unsplash

Shoppers who recently purchased brown cage free eggs will want to pay extra close attention to the latest recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That's because the government organization has announced yet another product recall, and this one involves more than a million cases of eggs.

Article continues below advertisement

The egg recall was issued due to a salmonella outbreak, which has sent nearly 80 people to the hospital. Keep reading to learn about the recall, including what the FDA is telling customers who purchased the eggs to do with their leftover products instead of eating them.

Source: Leo Chen/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

An egg recall was issued after a salmonella outbreak.

On June 6, 2025, the FDA shared an announcement from the August Egg Company. In the statement, the Hilmar, California based farm said that it has recalled 1.7 million cartons of brown eggs due to potential salmonella contamination. The eggs, which are listed as certified organic and cage free, were sold between Feb. 3, 2025 and May 15, 2025. The eggs have best buy dates of between Mar. 4, 2025 and June 4, 2025, respectively.

The eggs were distributed to several different retail locations around California and Nevada, including shops like Food 4 Less, Ralphs, Raleys, Safeway, Save Mart, Smart & Final, FoodMaxx, and Lucky. Additionally, other batches of the eggs were distributed between Feb. 3, 2025, and May 6, 2025, and these batches had sell-by dates ranging from Mar. 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

These eggs were sent to several Walmart locations in Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arizona, and more. According to the FDA, the eggs were packaged under a list of brand names, like Clover, O Organics, Marketside, and several others. A complete list of all states, brands, plant numbers, and UPC's can be found by visiting the FDA's website.

A salmonella outbreak linked to a large egg recall has made dozens of people sick in seven states in the West and Midwest, federal health officials said Saturday. https://t.co/Ffgm5oZzgg — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Salmonella infections can be fatal for some.

While healthy people will typically experience mild symptoms when exposed to salmonella, the very young, very old, or the immunocompromised can experience life threatening complications. According to the FDA, symptoms of salmonella infections include: Diarrhea

Fever

Nausea/vomiting

Abdominal pain That is why it's very important for people to follow the FDA's instructions regarding this recall, and to discontinue using the products at once.

If you have purchased any of the eggs included in the recall, the FDA says you should return them to the place where you purchased them so that you can receive a refund. If you have questions about the eggs, you can reach out to August Egg Company directly by calling 1-800-710-2554 during regular business hours.