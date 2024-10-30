Home > Big Impact > News Baby Powder Recalled in 35 States Due to Asbestos — What to Know Don't change your little one's diaper until you read up on the recall. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 30 2024, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: vitalupdates1.0/TikTok, mscecescreations/TikTok, bakerymua_kels/TikTok

Most parents and caregivers try their best to ensure they're using the most gentle and mild products when it comes to caring for their babies. However, a September 2024 recall from a popular baby powder brand may be making things a bit harder for them to do that, since the baby powder was discovered to contain asbestos. The toxic mineral is a known carcinogen that naturally occurs near talc, a key ingredient in most baby and talcum powders.

Article continues below advertisement

This discovery has prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pull certain varieties of Dynarex Corporation's Dynacare baby powder from shelves in more than two dozen states. Find out everything you need to know about the baby powder recall below, including what you need to do if you have any Dynacare baby powder in your home.

Source: Omar Lopez/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Dynacare baby powder has been recalled after testing positive for asbestos.

Dynarex Corp. issued a voluntary recall on Sept. 18, 2024 after a routine test detected asbestos in the powder. According to the FDA's initial statement on the recall, only item number 4875 was impacted by the contamination. These products were shipped out in 14-ounce bottles that came 24 to a case. Then, a second statement was issued on Oct. 28, 2024, expanding the recall to include item number 4874, which was sold in 4-ounce bottles.

As such, the complete recall includes combined total of 1,082 cases of the product, and features Batch Number B051, a manufacturing date reading 2023/12/29, and an expiration date reading 2026/12/28.

Article continues below advertisement

These cases were shipped out to several states — including New Jersey, Colorado, and Florida — and was sold in stores as well as through online retailers like Amazon. You can visit the FDA's website for a full list of the states involved in the recall.

Article continues below advertisement

What to do if you have Dynacare baby powder at home:

Anyone with the recalled baby powder is being asked to stop using it immediately due to the possible adverse health risks associated with asbestos exposure, which can include shortness of breath, lung scarring, and more, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The FDA says that customers can contact the Dynarex Corp. by phone at 845-365-8200 or 888-396-2739 or by email at recall@dynarex.com for additional information or to find out how to get their money refunded.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the FDA is asking anyone who experiences any symptoms or health issues as a result of using the baby powder to file a report using the agency's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program using this online form or by downloading the form and faxing it to the agency at 1-800-FDA-0178. Those with specific concerns about their child's medical care can also contact their pediatrician for more information.