15 of Our Favorite Sustainable Baby Shampoo Brands

Finding the right products to use on your baby during bath-time can be overwhelming. Fortunately, these days, there are so many brands making eco-friendly and gentle baby shampoo that can be used on even the littlest newborns. Here are our picks of 15 of the best sustainable baby shampoo brands, all of which are also cruelty-free.

Babo Botanicals

Baby care brand Babo Botanicals makes several baby shampoos that are EWG Verified, and the company is also a Certified B Corp and certified cruelty-free by PETA. Babo Botanicals is a family-owned company, and the team works with independent farmers to sustainabily source ingredients. Some products (including a few baby shampoos) are also packaged in large lightweight refill bags and cartons to reduce plastic.

Badger

Though best known for its sunscreen, Badger also makes several baby shampoos, which contain some organic ingredients. All formulas are certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, as well as being palm-free and plastic neutral. Badger is also a Certified B Corp, and the company's mission is "to create a healthier world."

Birch Babe

Cruelty-free skin and body care brand Birch Babe makes a Baby Shampoo & Body Wash, which is EWG Verified. The product is vegan — like all of Birch Babe's products — as well as free of common allergens, phthalates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and more. The Canadian company, which is female and family led, also uses EcoCert and Fairtrade ingredients when possible.

California Baby

Cruelty-free baby care company California Baby makes various baby shampoos, many of which are USDA Certified Biobased as well as 100 percent plant-based. California Baby owns its own solar-powered factory in Los Angeles, as well as an organic farm where the brand grows lavender and calendula for its products.

Carina Organics

Cruelty-free company Carina Organics makes several baby care products, including the Baby Shampoo & Body Wash, which comes in both scented and unscented varieties. All ingredients are vegan and either organic or natural, and both shampoos have a "1" (low hazard) rating from the EWG.

Dr. Bronner's

Family-run company Dr. Bronner's, which was founded back in the late 1940s, makes a number of Baby Unscented soap products. These soaps (which come in both bar and liquid form) famously have endless uses, including as body wash and shampoo. Several of the Baby Unscented products are EWG Verified, and they are all USDA certified organic, cruelty-free, and made with organic and fair trade ingredients. Dr Bronner's is also a Certified B Corp.

Erbaviva

Founded in 1996, USDA organic skincare brand Erbaviva still makes all of its products at its own solar powered facility in California. The brand's baby shampoo is vegan, gentle, and free of unwanted ingredients like sulfates and parabens. Erbaviva is also cruelty-free and a Certified B Corp.

Evereden

Evereden's Baby Shampoo and Body Wash is EWG Verified for safety, and it also has a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association, making it gentle for babies with sensitive skin. The brand's newer baby shampoo, Tri-Water After Sun Shampoo & Body Wash, is designed to use on babies and kids after sun exposure. Evereden is also cruelty-free according to PETA, all products are vegan, and the company manufactures all products in the U.S.

Green People

U.K.-based company Green People's babies line, Organic Babies by Green People, has several varieties of Baby Wash & Shampoo. The baby products use many organic ingredients and are designed to be gentle, and the company is fully cruelty-free and vegan. Green People was founded in 1997, and since then, founder Charlotte Vøhtz and her company have worked to do good in the natural beauty and skin care industry.

HealthyBaby

HealthyBaby is a Certified B Corp, all products are EWG Verified, and many of the ingredients it uses are certified organic. The company makes the Shampoo and Body Wash System, which consists of a refillable stainless steel bottle and a product concentrate. The concentrate is added to the bottle along with water to create a two-in-one foaming shampoo and body wash. The product is designed for sensitive skin and is made with botanicals and probiotics.

Mustela

Family care brand Mustela has a range of baby bath products, several of which are EWG Verified. Mustela even makes a zero-waste Shampoo & Body Cleansing Bar, made with 94 percent natural ingredients, which can be used on children 3 and up. Mustela is a Certified B Corp and a member of the Union for Ethical BioTrade.

Natura

Brazilian company Natura's Mamãe e Bebê line has a gentle baby shampoo, made with more than 95 percent natural and biodegradable ingredients. Natura was founded in 1969, and has always taken inspiration from the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest. The company is also a Certified B Corp, and entirely vegan and cruelty-free.

Noodle & Boo

Personal and home care company Noodle & Boo makes a variety of cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and nontoxic products for babies. The company has a Kinder 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner & Body Wash, and a Newborn 2-in-1 Hair & Body Wash, the latter of which has a "2" (low hazard) rating from EWG. Plus, all products are created together by chemists and healthcare professionals, and are all made in the U.S.

Tubby Todd

Tubby Todd, founded in 2014, is a cruelty-free company specializing in body care for babies and kids with sensitive skin. The company makes a baby Hair + Body Wash that can be used on newborns, of which the fragrance-free variety has a "1" (low hazard) rating from the EWG, as well as conditioner and detangler for little ones. All Tubby Todd products are made in the U.S.

Vivvi & Bloom

Vivvi & Bloom's 2-in-1 Fragrance Free Wash & Shampoo Cleansing Gel is EWG Verified, tear-free, and made with 96 percent natural origin ingredients. There's also a lightly scented version of the cleansing gel, and both versions of the product are free of parabens, dyes, other unwanted ingredients. Additionally, the entire company, which was launched by Johnson & Johnson in 2022, is cruelty-free and vegan, and Vivvi & Bloom is dedicated to using responsibly sourced shea butter.