Study Reveals How Antioxidants May Fight the Health Repercussions of Microplastic Exposure These antioxidants can be found in fruits, vegetables, and nuts. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 24 2025, 2:01 p.m. ET

If you haven't heard by now, exposure to microplastics can cause significant issues when it comes to reproductive health. While it seems harder and harder to avoid exposure to these tiny plastic particles now that they've been found in everything from breast milk to the human brain, one study claims to have found a way to counteract some of the more harmful reproductive side effects.

The good news is that the secret to fortifying yourself against things like fertility issues may be hiding in the produce aisle at your local grocery store. Researchers say they've found proof that antioxidants can help counteract some of the effects of microplastics. Continue reading to learn more about this groundbreaking study.

Source: Julia Vivcharyk/Unsplash

Study finds that antioxidants found in fruits, vegetables, and nuts can help counteract reproductive issues caused by microplastics.

A study titled "Exploring the potential protective role of anthocyanins in mitigating micro/nanoplastic-induced reproductive toxicity: A steroid receptor perspective" was published in the November 2024 edition of the Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis. In it, researchers discovered that anthocyanins — the antioxidants found in fruits, vegetables, and nuts — were shown to have a protective effect on certain reproductive processes. “[Anthocyanins] have demonstrated potential protective effects against reproductive toxicity induced by microplastics,” the researchers explained.

These toxicities included things like erectile dysfunction, lower levels of estrogen and testosterone, reduced sperm counts, poor sperm quality, ovarian damage, and more. The study was completed using mice that were exposed to these harmful plastics. After running through a course of treatment with anthocyanins, some of the mice were seen to have better sperm counts, motility, and quality.

These test results haven't yet been duplicated in human subjects, so it's unclear if they will see the same improvements. This once again highlights the fallibility of using animals in medical testing, so it's hard to know whether the same results will be achieved or if we're just putting these creatures through unnecessary stress and trauma.

Source: S'well/Unsplash

Where are antioxidants found?

If you're feeling bolstered by this news and want to up your antioxidant intake just to be safe, you may want to consider adding some antioxidant-rich foods to your diet. While many fruits, nuts, and veggies pack this nutritional punch, certain items have higher levels, according to the Mayo Clinic. This includes but is not limited to: Artichokes

Sweet potatoes

Carrots

Kale

Broccoli

Spinach

Peppers

Berries (like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and more)

Whole grains

Unsalted seeds and nuts

When picking antioxidant-rich foods, the Mayo Clinic advises to opt for the more colorful foods, like those that appear blue, black, green, yellow, orange, and red. It also suggests eating a mix of those fruits together, so that you can reap the benefits of combining certain nutrients.