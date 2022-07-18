NASA Has Run Ocean Exploration Programs For Quite Some Time Now

Founded on July 29, 1958 — a few months after the U.S.S.R. launched the world's first artificial satellite — NASA cemented the U.S.' place as a world leader in astronautics.

Currently spearheaded by Bill Nelson, NASA is responsible for projects like the Mars Exploration Program (MEP). According to a conspiracy theory that dates back to the spring of 2021, though, NASA has stopped running programs assessing the Earth's oceans. Here's why that's not quite the case.