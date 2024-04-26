Home > Go Green > My Green Routine > Green Routine Busy Mama Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Talks All Things Protein, Recovery, and "Me Time" (Exclusive) "As a parent, it’s important to maintain energy levels on and off the field, and one way to do that is through being mindful about the foods we eat." By Bianca Piazza Apr. 26 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When you've got a Women's World Cup win and an Olympic gold medal on your resume, the need for protein and fuel is much greater than that of someone who works a 9-to-5 desk job, or sustainability journalists... Though our protein requirements are nothing compared to super mom soccer star Sydney Leroux's — who famously returned to the field just three months postpartum back in 2019 — we heart nutritious plant-based protein as much as she does.

"Eating foods that are a good source of protein to stay fueled is essential for me," the Angel City FC forward exclusively tells Green Matters via email. Because incorporating a healthy dose of protein in her diet is vital, Leroux was thrilled to help launch beloved Italian pasta company Barilla's newest addition to the Protein+ family, Cellentani, in March 2024. The multi-grain corkscrew pasta features protein from chickpeas, lentils, and peas.

Source: Barilla

In an e-interview with Green Matters, Sydney Leroux discussed her protein-heavy diet and the importance of rest and self-care in the face of motherhood and injury. Keep reading for Leroux’s exclusive Green Routine! This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

GREEN MATTERS: Besides Barilla Protein+ pasta, what other plant-based proteins do you rely on when you need an extra bit of fuel? SYDNEY LEROUX: I rely on protein powder in a shake or I throw some chickpeas on a salad, or in any dish really. Protein is a key part of my day, so I try to have a variety.

GM: What’s your favorite way to prepare Barilla’s Protein+ pasta for you and your children, Cassius and Roux? SL: Barilla's new Protein+ Cellentani is extremely versatile; it’s perfect for pasta salads, mac and cheese, and a variety of other meals. One of my go-to recipes with Protein+ Cellentani is tossing it in a creamy tomato sauce with broccoli and Italian sausage. It's the perfect dinner when I'm pressed for time but want to meet my protein goals!

GM: Aside from opting for plant-based protein, can you share any sustainable parenting tips? SL: It's important to find ways to spend time together outside of Cassius' sports, Roux's princesses, and all my things with soccer. I would say cooking is one of those special ways. Making Barilla Protein+ pasta gives us something that we can all eat together. It's fun for us to do the little things – I like my pasta spicy, the kids don’t, so we’ll cook a big bowl together and then I’ll add in my little spices after.

GM: We know you suffered a pretty severe ankle injury, undergoing surgery for a micro-fracture of your talus in 2022. How did you prioritize rest during this time? What did you learn? SL: I was able to take a lot of time to myself during recovery. I learned a lot about myself, my body, and what I need. I was able to spend more time with my kids, which made the path to recovery easier. I also learned a lot about nutrition, and the value of protein in recovery.

GM: What self-care tips do you have for women balancing motherhood and a career? SL: Before the kids get up, I just have a moment to myself with my coffee and do my skincare routine. At night, if I want to watch a show or read a book, that's my time to do that. I think “me time” is important.