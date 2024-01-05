Home > Go Green > My Green Routine > Green Routine How Holistic Health Coach and Celebrity Yoga Instructor Koya Webb "Gets Loved Up" (Exclusive) Holistic health coach and yoga instructor Koya Webb got candid with Green Matters about living authentically, plant-based meals, and accepting the negative emotions. By Bianca Piazza Jan. 5 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Sylvia Lee Photography

The very essence of being human involves constant upkeep in terms of physical, mental, financial, and emotional well-being. Though society is slowly catching up, holistic health coach, international speaker, celebrity yoga instructor, and self-proclaimed wellness visionary Koya Webb (who's worked with A-list clients like Stevie Wonder) is tired of the unnecessary stigmas attached to the latter three categories.

Article continues below advertisement

After experiencing trauma and a life-changing sports injury, Webb turned to the healing magic of yoga, meditation, and spirituality and never looked back. Through her podcast, Lifestyle Design with Koya Webb, and the Get Loved Up Membership program, Webb aims to help individuals overcome the natural feeling of being "a victim of circumstance" and embark on a transformative self-love journey.

Source: Sylvia Lee Photography

Article continues below advertisement

From March 7 to 10, 2024, the holistic guru will lead restorative yoga classes with Atlantic Ocean views as part of the "Mind, Body, + Sol Retreat" at the Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana resort. Breathwork facilitator and psychotherapist Margaret Townsend and sound-healing practitioners Carrie Bailey and Andrew Francis will also lend their expertise to the wellness retreat. "The retreat focused on wellbeing will present profound opportunities for relaxation, reflection and growth,” Webb said in a press release.

She's like a wellness fairy godmother, one who wishes for all individuals to unlock their inner power and find compassion for themselves and the planet. In an exclusive e-interview with Green Matters, Koya Webb discussed the value of making small changes, the cathartic nature of connecting with our bodies, plant-based living, and taking action with our wallets. Keep reading for her Green Routine! This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Article continues below advertisement

GREEN MATTERS: Can you tell us a little about your personal wellness journey? KOYA WEBB: My journey really got transformative when I got a stress fracture in my lower back, running track and field. To cope with my emotions and mild depression, I started yoga. I didn’t fit in at first. As a tight athlete, most of the postures were very painful. Eventually, yoga became my best friend and helped me prioritize self-care and connect spiritually on a daily basis. This connection and divine alignment have helped guide my steps every day since.

Article continues below advertisement

GM: There’s been an uptick in the word “wellness” in recent years, as the industry has admittedly become trendy. So, how do you define wellness? KW: For me, wellness is living intentionally in every area of your life. Mental, spiritual, physical, emotional, and financial wellbeing are the top areas I help clients harmonize so they can experience peace of mind along the journey, which always includes ups and downs.

Article continues below advertisement

GM: Your 2019 book, Let Your Fears Make You Fierce, boasts a powerful message that allows us to accept ourselves and our fears. What first steps can we all take toward living as our fiercest and most authentic selves? KW: One of my top recommendations is to look at fear as your friend. All of your emotions are energy in motion, letting you know places in your life where you need support. When you pay attention to these areas and get the support that you need, you can grow and even thrive from challenges.

GM: Your Lifestyle Design podcast features insightful guests and inspires listeners to overcome and improve. What have you learned through making the podcast? KW: The Lifestyle Design podcast is really special to me because a lot of people feel like they’re alone and don’t realize many of us have similar challenges and insecurities. I truly believe through storytelling, people can realize that they’re not alone, and together, we can work through our challenges and benefit from collective healing and sharing our stories. Listeners can redesign their lives by making small changes every day. I always tell listeners to focus on one takeaway or one thing per day — or even one thing per week — versus trying to do everything all at once. This prevents you from being overwhelmed, and you’re more likely to keep it up.

Article continues below advertisement

GM: How do you bring sustainability and eco-consciousness into your daily life? What are some of your favorite “green” habits? KW: My favorite green habit is eating a plant-based vegan diet. I’ve been vegan for 18 years and it’s such an incredible way to cause less harm in the world while preserving the land and voting with your dollar. I also love recycling and reusable bags, cups, and anything that can be used more than once.

Article continues below advertisement

GM: What vegan foods/recipes are you currently gravitating toward? KW: I love simple and flavorful recipes. I always have a superfood smoothie and green juice in the morning. Then, I usually have one big meal a day that has a base of chickpeas, quinoa, or lentils for my complex carbohydrate, some type of green, and delicious sauce like BBQ, teriyaki, or buffalo sauce.

GM: How can the average person be more sustainable on a daily basis? KW: The average person can be more sustainable by following a plant-based diet, choosing sustainable products, recycling, and using reusable bags, cups, and utensils.