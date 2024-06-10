Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Do You Have a Green Aura? We're Exploring What This Means The color is associated with the heart chakra. By Lauren Wellbank Jun. 10 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET A woman photographs the Northern Lights at Chanticleer Point Lookout on the Columbia River Gorge in the early morning hours of May 11, 2024 in Latourell, Ore.

Many people who practice Reiki, as well as those who participate in certain spiritual or cultural practices, believe that each person has their own special aura about them. These auras come in a variety of colors, and each one is said to share a specific message about the person engulfed in its faint light. Many believe that these auras are a visual representation of the vibrations a person sends out into the world, and that they are tied to each of the seven chakras located within the body.

When it comes to understanding the meaning of the green aura, I checked to see what Reiki energy work practitioners and experts in their field had to say about things. As it turns out, they believe that this verdant hue can be found in people who tend to give a little too much of themselves unto others. Continue reading to learn more about green auras and what the color green means in the spiritual realm.

What does a green aura color mean?

According to the folks at the Aura blog, a green aura symbolizes a lot of different parts of the natural world, including renewal, growth, healing, and life. It's most commonly paired up with the heart chakra, which can be found in the center of your chest. This area is representative of emotional well-being, compassion, and love. The heart chakra is believed to be the connecting point that tethers our physical being with our spiritual side.

Encountering someone with a green aura is a wonderful thing, because it means that they are full of compassion and love for the people in their lives. Not only that, but these people are believed to have an amazing effect on those around them as well, since they bring a sense of peace and well-being wherever they go.

If you know someone with a green aura, they are likely to have some desirable personality traits, including: Empathy

Kindness

Unselfishness

Active listeners

Supportive

Inclusive

Stable

Calm

Graceful

Resilient.

What does green mean spiritually?

When it comes to color psychology and the meanings behind colors, Verywell Mind says a lot of the belief system behind it stems from the feelings and visuals these colors tend to inspire within us. In the case of the color green, that mostly has to do with nature because of its abundance in the great outdoors, luck because of its connection to money, health because of vibrancy of the shade, and envy because of that "green eyed monster" we so frequently associate with jealousy.