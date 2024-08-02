Home > Small Changes > Living Keep Seeing Dragonflies? Here's What It May Mean Different cultures have different beliefs surrounding the flying insects. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 2 2024, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

Dragonflies. People wear them on jewelry, tattoo them on their skin, and even use dragonfly-patterned homewares to decorate their houses. The winged insects don't exactly seem like they'd be super popular, but it turns out that for most people, it's what dragonflies symbolize that have turned them into such popular and important figures.

Below, I break down what some folks believe dragonflies are trying to tell us when we see them around, including how this winged bug became the poster child for the mystic.

What does it mean if a dragonfly lands on you?

If you've been down on your luck, having a dragonfly land on you while you're outside could be a sign that things are about to turn around in some cultures. One Philadelphia based spiritualist even told Country Living magazine that many people believe that dragonflies bring good fortune and spiritual awakening when they land on us. This is true in many cultures, including in China and Japan. But, that's not all dragonflies bring with them, it seems like many people believe they represent so much more!

Dragonflies can symbolize joy.

There are some who believe that the erratic flight pattern of a dragonfly hints at a joyful heart, which is why many associate the bugs with intense happiness, according to Parade magazine. They go on to explain that this is especially true across Indigenous cultures. That means that seeing a dragonfly may be a sign that you're about to get good news or experience something wonderful.

Dragonflies have been thought to mean it's time to reconnect with yourself.

It's so easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life, which is why some folks think that seeing one of these iridescent creatures means that you need to slow down and take some time for self-realization. Whether that means trusting your gut on something that has been gnawing at you or something as simple as setting aside some time for journaling and self-discovery, spotting a dragonfly tells some folks it's time to press pause and reconnect with themselves.

Frequent dragonfly sightings may mean that it's time to let go of the past.

If you've been holding onto a grudge, dwelling on something that happened, or even stressing about the future, catching sight of a dragonfly may be a sign that it's time to leave the past in the past, according to Parade magazine. This belief likely came about due to the weightless way these bugs seem to flit through the air, unbothered by anything outside of their control.

Someone you've lost may be trying to send you a message.

One of the most touching things that dragonflies are believed to symbolize is the message of hope and love from beyond this earthly realm. In various Native American tribes, there is a belief that dragonflies are able to travel between spiritual planes, communicating with the living as well as the dead. Thus, the Indian Traders blog explains, when dragonflies are spotted, they are believed to be on their way somewhere with a message from the spiritual world. Some tribes also associate the dragonfly with change and renewal.