Home > Small Changes > Living What Does It Mean When You See a Hummingbird? Hummingbirds are believed to be a sign of good things to come. By Lauren Wellbank May 30 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You may already know that many people believe that seeing a cardinal is a sign that a loved one is sending a message from beyond the grave, and that doves are a symbol of love (which is one of the reasons they're often released at weddings). But did you know that some folks believe that hummingbirds also carry a special message?

Article continues below advertisement

There are people who believe that hummingbirds have a special meaning, and that seeing one can hint towards good things to come. Keep reading to learn exactly what people think hummingbirds symbolize, including why you may want to keep your fingers crossed that a hummingbird makes its way across your path sometime soon.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is the meaning of seeing a hummingbird?

If you spy a hummingbird out in the wild, it could mean a bunch of different things, according to Birds&Blooms, including that things are about to change for the better in your life! Hummingbirds are believed to be a symbol of good luck, hope, and positive change.

This means that seeing a hummingbird could be an especially positive moment for someone who is currently facing challenges, and offer a bit of extra hope that all of those bad times may soon be behind them. For those who are true believers, it may even be enough to prompt them to add a few extra hummingbird feeders to their yard so that they can reap some of the benefits from having all those lucky birds around!

Article continues below advertisement

Hummingbirds hold a few spiritual meanings as well.

It's not just good luck and tidings of good news that hummingbirds are believed to send your way. There is a spiritual component as well. Many people believe that hummingbirds have the same otherworldly connection to the afterlife that cardinals do. That means that there are those who think that spotting a hummingbird in the wild means that a loved one's spirit may be close.

Hummingbirds can bring deep comfort, especially to the recently bereaved, and those who are experiencing a recent or heartbreaking loss may find these stunning birds a welcome sight.

Article continues below advertisement

Hummingbird tattoos can hold meaning, as well.

If you're thinking of getting some ink, you may want to add some pictures of hummingbirds to your list, since these beautiful birds hold a lot of meaning in the tattoo world, according to the Chronic Ink blog, including happiness, charm, life, and love. Of course, a hummingbird may have special meaning specific to you, and that's OK, too. Tattoos are deeply personal, and you should feel comfortable getting a hummingbird tattoo even if it means something else entirely when you think of it!