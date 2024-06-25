Home > Small Changes > Living If You Keep Seeing the Number 104, Good Things Could Be Headed Your Way (Exclusive) "104 is about new horizons," a mystic tells us. By Jamie Bichelman Jun. 25 2024, Published 9:59 a.m. ET Source: iStock

For thousands and thousands of years, humans have found comfort in analyzing the symbolism behind various animals, life events, and even numbers. When it comes to the symbolism of numbers, many influencers prefer to explore the meaning of repetitive numbers (such as 777), leaving much mystery around less-heralded angel numbers like 104.

To demystify the uncertainty about the angel number 104, I turned to the mystic Michelle Badagliacca, a reiki master teacher, intuitive coach, spiritual leader, and host of the Soul Over Matter podcast to find out why this angel number is so special and meaningful to those who are blessed by its presence in their lives.

Source: michelle.the.mystic/Instagram

The angel number 104 often indicates a fresh start headed your way.

It turns out the angel number 104 presenting itself to you isn't so much the numeral after 103 as it is the individual numbers 1, 0, and 4, all coalescing to send you a spiritual message that new beginnings are on the horizon. As Astrology.com notes, these three numbers are a message from the universe that this manifestation number is calling upon you to turn your dreams into reality through focus, meditation, and a sincere connection to your higher self.

Why, then, might you be seeing the number 104 repetitively? Is this just a coincidence in the afternoon, or a more nuanced message from beyond? "Numerology is the study of numbers and their specific meanings and ties to events. Each number holds an individual signature and can unlock certain messages for those who stumble upon them," Badagliacca tells Green Matters exclusively by phone.

If you're going through an uncertain time and the number 104 seems to greet you in unexpected forms throughout the day, it could be a sign that the fresh start you're seeking is soon to follow. "Angel numbers have become quite popular in the mainstream," Badagliacca tells Green Matters. "For example, the number 104 holds the energy of the number 1, which is new beginnings, a fresh start, a new cycle, and 4, which is tied to foundations, structure, and stability, possibly a sense of home.

"When you combine 1 + 0 + 4, you receive the number 5, which is all about changes, being adaptable, expecting the unexpected, and being open to shifts within one’s life," Badagliacca continues. "Overall, the number 104 is about new horizons and working hard towards your goals to create stability and peace within oneself."

104 can also refer to a police code.

According to PoliceCodes.net, the phrase "10-4" is used by the speaker to affirm that they received or understood the previous message.