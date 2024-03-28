Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Bluebirds Are the Ultimate Symbols of Peace and Prosperity — Here's Why Bluebirds are cute and small but they have powerful meanings. Paying attention to them could lead you to a much more prosperous life. By Kori Williams PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Different animals have all kinds of meanings across the world and cultures. And sometimes even the smallest creatures can have huge impacts. When it comes to birds, the bluebird is a symbol of happiness for many. It seems like, almost universally, they have some kind of positive connotation.

As it turns out, bluebirds have a spiritual meaning that can change how people view their lives and navigate the world around them. Find out what these birds mean below so you know how to self-reflect if you see one.

Bluebirds are messengers in Christianity.

According to Bluebird Behavioral Health, bluebirds have deep meanings in Christianity and some Native American cultures. In Christianity, bluebirds are angels who fly down to Earth to share messages from God. It's also said that these birds come when you are lonely. If you see one, take it as a sign that you are not alone, whether physically or emotionally. Seeing a bluebird also means you should be open to whatever message they give you.

Bluebirds have various meanings across different Native American Tribes.

Bluebird Behavioral Health also points out that there are different viewpoints around bluebirds in Native American culture. For the Pima, bluebirds are a symbol of growth and renewal. This is based on folklore of a bird who believes they are so ugly they seek out and find a magical lake in hopes of changing their appearance.

On the other hand, the Cochiti associate bluebirds with the sun. There is a tale in Cochiti culture where two birds helped create a rainbow, and the birds' chirping woke people up early enough to see the sunrise. To Navajo and Iroquois Tribes, bluebirds can signify good luck, fertility, new beginnings, and prosperity because they are seen during the spring.

Some people see the bluebird as a sign of peace.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman spoke to Well + Good and stated that bluebirds symbolize peace to some people. "It's a friendly bird that doesn't display fear, and has a cheerful song, even when climates are inhospitable," Honigman said. "The sky-blue color of its wings and the top of its head shows optimism- daybreak will come, even after the longest nights."

Additionally, Honigman points out that because some cultures view bluebirds as a symbol of prosperity, you can take a modern-day approach to that meaning. Now, instead of only prospering with crops or a harvest, you can view these birds as a sign that you will do well in your career or move into a larger home.

Bluebirds could be our loved ones reaching out to us.

Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace also spoke to Well + Good and said that bluebirds can also be a sign that our loved ones who have passed on are trying to reach out to us. She mentions that those in the afterlife know more than the living.

Bluebirds could be trying to tell you that you need more positive people in your life.