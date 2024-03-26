Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Here’s a Simple Step-by-Step Guide to Washing Weighted Blankets With Glass Beads Washing your weighted blanket a few times a year will help keep it free of unwanted body oils and sweat. By Rayna Skiver PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Washing throw blankets isn’t fun but an essential household chore. For the most part, the task is pretty straightforward — unless you need to clean a weighted blanket.

This cozy accessory can be quite tricky to clean, especially if it’s filled with glass microbeads. Keep reading for easy, step-by-step instructions on how to wash a weighted blanket with glass beads.

Weighted blankets filled with glass beads can’t be thrown into a washing machine.

Even though it would make things a lot easier, most weighted blankets filled with glass beads shouldn’t go in the washing machine, according to The Pioneer Woman. Some require such gentle care that they can only be spot-treated.

However, the most important rule is to always check the blanket's instruction label. Many weighted blankets filled with glass beads can't go into the washer, but depending on the manufacturer, it might be permissible. Sometimes, you can only clean the blanket's cover in a washing machine. Always double-check your blanket's care label. Stick around to learn how to hand wash a weighted blanket with glass beads.

Step 1: Gather cleaning supplies.

This process might take a lot of work, but luckily, it doesn’t require many supplies. You will need a bathtub or a large cleaning basin and mild laundry detergent, according to The Spruce.

It might be helpful to note that the entire washing process can take up to an hour, so make sure you have some extra time on your hands. For blankets that haven’t been cleaned in a while, it could take even longer.

Step 2: Remove and treat cover, if possible.

Start by removing the blanket’s cover. Not all weighted blankets have a removable cover — if this sounds like your case, you can skip this step.

After removing the cover, examine the label to determine how to clean it. Typically, these covers can go into the washing machine, but the details vary. Depending on the fabric, some will need warm or cold water and gentle or normal cycles.

The label will also tell you how to dry the cover. Faux fur and cotton can go into the dryer on low heat, but fabrics like wool, rayon, and silk should be air-dried. Once the cover is clean, you can set it aside.

Step 3: Fill a bathtub and submerge your blanket.

Now, it’s time to wash the actual blanket. Clean your bathtub or other large cleaning basin, fill it with cold water, and mix in the laundry detergent. You don’t need too much detergent — just a small amount will do. Take your blanket and put it in the bathtub. Once it’s entirely soaked, let it sit for at least 15 minutes. If necessary, you can let it sit for longer.

Step 4: Rinse and repeat.

To be extra thorough, you can rinse your blanket and repeat the entire cleaning process. For this step, drain the bathtub, refill it with cold water and soap, submerge the blanket, and let it sit again.

Step 5: Dry your weighted blanket.

