Home > Small Changes > Living No Green Thumb? No Problem! 5 Tips to Successfully Care for Your Air Plants You don't need a green thumb to successfully grow air plants. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 23 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Feey/Unsplash

Air plants, also known as Tillandsias, are unique plants native to the deserts and mountaintops of the Americas and Mexico. These plants fascinate many because, unlike traditional foliage, they don't need soil to grow. Instead, much like their name indicates, these interesting pieces of flora can grow seemingly out of thin air, prompting some to wonder how to grow air plants.

Article continues below advertisement

But don't let their no-muss, no-fuss approach to potting mediums fool you, air plants have some pretty specific needs. You can learn more about these amazing house plants, including how to help your air plants thrive, below.

Source: Chen Yij/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

How do you water air plants?

Even though air plants can grow without the help of soil, they still need to be hydrated to thrive. But how do you water something that doesn't have a spot to pour said water? According to Better Homes and Gardens, the trick is bringing the air plants to the water instead of the other way around.

Instead, Better Homes and Gardens suggests soaking the plants. When opting to use this method you must give them enough time to get a drink, which may mean leaving them in water for up to an hour each time you hydrate them. After that, you'll need tothoroughly dry them to avoid fungal growth or root rot. To do this, you can lay them out on a paper towel or put them in front of a low-speed fan.

Article continues below advertisement

Another method involves misting the plant using a spray bottle filled with filtered water. Misting alone won't satisfy your plants, so this method should be used in addition to soaking. If your air plants are attached to a support system — like a moss-covered pole — you'll need to avoid soaking the medium your plants are growing on, since these poles can retain moisture and cause your plants to rot.

Find the right place to put them on display.

You may already know about moss poles, but there are plenty of other ways to ensure that your air plants are happy where you put them, and that includes giving them the perfect place to show off their unique leaves and breathe. Hanging air plants in clear terrariums is a popular option, according to the Plant Perfect website. This not only allows you to enjoy a 360 view of the plants, but it also lets you see when they're starting to wilt.

Article continues below advertisement

Give your air plants the right kind of fertilizer when it's time for a feeding.

Without soil to feed them, it can be hard for air plants to take up all the nutrients they need. That's why many people opt to apply a fertilizer to help keep their plants looking their best. While the Savvy Gardening website notes that this isn't a necessary step for the survival of your plants, using a fertilizer designed for air plants a few times a year can help your little green babies thrive. Just remember to follow the manufacturer's instructions for whichever product you choose!

Article continues below advertisement

Air plants like their light bright, yet filtered.

Too much sunlight can burn sensitive air plants, according to the Savvy Gardener website, which is why you'll want to ensure you're putting your plants somewhere that they'll receive bright but filtered light. That generally means on the opposite side of the room of large windows that bring in a lot of sunlight.

@tannertheplanter A houseplant that needs no soil! I really like air plants foe their unique nature and creative freedom in displaying them. Because they dont live in soil you can come up with some reallt interesting ways to care for, and enjoy they unique, beautiful plants. #planttiktok #plantsoftiktok ♬ original sound - TannerThePlanter

Keep your air plant out of the soil.