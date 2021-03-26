Here's How Companion Planting Could Transform Your Garden

As previously mentioned, certain plants thrive as "companions." The Old Farmer's Almanac has a complete guide to companion planting , especially if you're trying to augment your vegetable garden. One of the most popular combinations is what's known as the Three Sisters trio — maize, climbing beans, and winter squash — which were commonly planted together by some Native American communities, because they complimented each other so well.

A few other popular plant companion combinations include: tomatoes and basil; tansy and asparagus; garlic and cabbage; sage and carrots; sunflowers and cucumbers; crimson clover and broccoli; and poached egg plants and lettuce.

Just be careful when planting black walnut trees with other plants, because of the growth inhibitors that are secreted through their roots, or dill with anything else, as they attract ladybugs and spider mites.