Here Are the Plants You Won't Have to Worry About During a Drought

Like the Bluebeard and the Baptisia, the Coneflower prefers full sun and well-draining soil. Its spectacularly bright crown, ability to spread through seeds and clumping, and extreme resilience make it a popular choice among hobbyist gardeners and far beyond. For the best results, you will want to keep their soil moist for the first year, until they get established. The best time to plant them is in early fall or late spring. They may not bloom in the first year.