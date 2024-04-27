Home > Small Changes > Living Is Your Home a Little Too 420 Friendly? Here's How to Get Rid of Weed Smell Don't worry — it is possible to get rid of the weed smell. By Kori Williams Apr. 27 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Source: iStock

If you ever smoke marijuana, you know that although some people don't mind the pot smell, others aren't fans. Plus, you could be living with someone or have visitors who don't want to breathe it in. It could even get you in trouble if you are renting.

Considering marijuana is becoming legal in more and more states across the U.S., we're sharing five methods to help you get rid of the weed smell in your home and on your clothes.

1. Make sure your space is prepared for the weed smell.

Source: iStock

If you know you're going to smoke, prepping your space can help reduce the smell altogether. For one, you can open a window to circulate airflow.

Additionally, Grace Reynolds, president of the American House Cleaners Association told The Washington Post that air purifiers can work well to reduce the smell of marijuana, as they are "really good at collecting those organic particles and binding them with oxygen to eliminate the smell that’s in the air."

2. Clean each surface the right way.

Source: iStock

Karina Toner of Spekless Cleaning told Apartment Therapy that the pot smell can permeate surfaces all over your home — including the walls. Here's what she recommends for getting the weed scent out of various parts of your home. For your walls : Either use a mild detergent or create a solution of 1 part distilled white vinegar and 3 parts water. Mix these in a spray bottle and then use a sponge to scrub the walls clean.

: Either use a mild detergent or create a solution of 1 part distilled white vinegar and 3 parts water. Mix these in a spray bottle and then use a sponge to scrub the walls clean. For your furniture: If it's upholstered or fabric, use an upholstery shampoo or fabric cleaner. If it's leather, use a cleaner and conditioner.

For your floors : You can vacuum or steam clean carpets and rugs. Hardwood or tile can be mopped with a floor cleaner.

: You can vacuum or steam clean carpets and rugs. Hardwood or tile can be mopped with a floor cleaner. For other fabrics: Things like curtains, sheets, blankets, and pillows typically come with washing instructions, which you should follow. Leafwell recommends soaking any weed-scented fabrics in baking soda, before throwing them in the washer with some detergent and white vinegar. You can also try bringing any fabrics outside for some sun and air, which can eliminate odors.

3. Have vinegar or activated charcoal on hand.

Source: iStock

Green Health Docs points out that vinegar and activated charcoal can both be used to absorb odors. Have a few bowls of one of these in the room while you smoke so you can help avoid a strong smell later on. They can also be helpful after a smoke session.

4. Smoke in the bathroom.

Source: iStock

Cannabis journalist Miguel Antonio Ordoñez also spoke with The Washington Post, and said smoking in the bathroom with both the shower and the exhaust fan running can also help get rid of the marijuana smoke.

5. Clean your smoking accessories.

Source: iStock