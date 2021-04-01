Can bees really smell fear?

If there’s one thing we know for sure about bees , it’s that they have an amazing sense of smell, which they use to communicate, sense things, and find food. According to School of Bees , bees can detect threats to themselves and their beehive using that sense of smell. They do this by differentiating pheromones and determining which ones indicate hunger, malice, or aggression against their hive.

The truth, at least according to Save the Bees, is that bees don't actually smell "fear." What they smell is a release of pheromones and hormones that takes place when a creature is feeling fearful. The bees don't really interpret that fear as anything more than a threat and so, they react accordingly, letting every other bee know that "something is up."

Basically, bees cannot literally smell fear, but if you are fearful, your body will release certain pheromones, which bees can detect as a threat.