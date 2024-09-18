Home > Small Changes > Living What’s the Deal With the Autobrush? All About This Unique, Eco-Friendly Toothbrush The U-shaped toothbrush has a distinctive design that makes it hard to forget. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 18 2024, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of autobrush

In September 2024, the autobrush toothbrush was granted the American Dental Association (ADA) seal after three years of testing. The autobrush is the first U-shaped toothbrush to receive the seal, garnering the product a lot of extra attention.

Does the autobrush work as well as the brand says it does? Take a look at what some real reviewers have said as I dive into some facts about the toothbrush, including whether or not it's a sustainable alternative to the traditional brush most of us grew up with.

How does the autobrush work? According to reviewers, there are plenty of pros and cons to the brush.

According to a press release shared with Green Matters, the toothbrush uses LED lights in combination with a U-shaped mouthpiece covered in dental-grade nylon bristles. This creation doesn't require traditional toothpaste to work, but instead should be used with a gentle foam formula manufactured by the brand that comes in a variety of flavors, including kid-friendly options. Users put the device into their mouth, using it for a timed 30-second cleaning cycle.

The product has received a lot of good reviews, which autobrush proudly displays on its webpage. Some that stand out the most are about the children's version, with many parents and caregivers claiming that the product made their kids excited about brushing. "Prior to the autobrush, we would bribe our 4-year-old to brush her teeth," one parent wrote in part. "Now, she wakes up and immediately brushes her teeth without hesitation."

In 2020, dentist Mikaeya Kalantari wrote a blog post about their experience testing the brush, noting that while they liked many of the features, it's not something they'd necessarily start handing out in the office. "To be 100 percent honest, this is not a brushing system that I would recommend for children that already have a good handle on twice daily brushing the traditional way," Kalantari wrote in part.

"The autobrush simply is not as effective as a thorough brush with a traditional toothbrush," they continued in the review. "If your child already brushes well 2-3 times per day and are just looking for an "easier way," then this is likely not your answer."

Autobrush's founder says he has worked to ensure that his company's new design is eco-friendly.

Those looking for a more sustainable toothbrush option may want to hear what founder Chris Lander exclusively told Green Matters via email about the product's eco-friendly intentions. "At autobrush, our commitment to the environment is integral to how we operate," he said via email. "We've taken multiple steps to ensure our business is sustainable, including signing the Climate Pledge, partnering with Pachama for reforestation efforts, and implementing recyclable materials in our packaging and flossers."

Additionally, Lander says that the company has picked its packaging materials with intention, opting to use corn-based and recycled plastic for the brush boxes. "Beyond our products, we enhance our green impact through additional carbon offsets handled by our fulfillment partners and ShopPay, and we support remote work to reduce commuting emissions," Lander continued. "Looking ahead, we are exploring recycling options for our nylon brush heads to further our environmental responsibility."

The children's version of the brush has also received an ADA Seal.

Curious parents may wonder how the children's version of the brush stacks up to the adult version. While the brush has the same stamp of approval from the ADA, there have been complaints about the product, specifically about the device's safety. One such complaint was made to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020, which stated that the mouthpiece came off while a toddler was using it.