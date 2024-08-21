Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Stock up on These Eco-Friendly, BPA-Free Baby Bottles That Have Parents Obsessed Non-toxic and sustainably made baby bottle options that are easy to clean and suit all of your baby's stages — even if they breastfeed. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 21 2024, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

If you're like me, you're picky when choosing a reusable water bottle. It has to be stainless steel, double-wall vacuum-insulated, ergonomic, leak-proof, and able to fit perfectly in your car's cup holder, right? Well, it's not too different when choosing your baby's "reusable bottle." BPA-free baby bottles should be the bare minimum when it comes to this important choice for your baby's safety. Bisphenol A can be so detrimental to your baby's development that the FDA banned it in baby bottles more than a decade ago.

The Top 5 BPA-Free Baby Bottles

If you want to go plastic-free, it's easy to find BPA baby bottles in your sustainable material of choice: think metal or even shatter-proof glass (we'll get into the pros and cons). Our five favorites below are all FDA-approved, dishwasher-safe, and ergonomic for little hands — and they include picks to suit different needs, like breastfeeding supplementation and colicky babies.

Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Anti-Colic Baby Bottle, 4-pack

What makes Dr. Brown's Natural Flow baby bottles so coveted? They have a consistent flow rate and their design reduces colic by decreasing, gas, burping, and spit-up. They also have a very breast-like silicone nipple that's great for babies who have trouble latching. Dr. Brown's makes its pediatrician-recommended bottles using BPA-free plastic, but they also partner with the Plastic to prevent millions of plastic bottles from entering the ocean each year. "My baby was in the NICU for a few days after birth due to low oxygen levels. This is the exact bottle that the hospital used to feed her donor breast milk. The concern was she would try to eat too fast and her oxygen levels wouldn’t stay up, so this bottle slowed her down. We decided to keep using this type of bottle since it was working. Also, if the hospital is using it for babies in the NICU, you know it’s a good product!" wrote a happy parent.

Tommee Tippee Natural Start 3 Uses Glass Baby Bottle, Cup or Jar Set, 3-pack

This set of three Tommee Tippee baby bottles will have you set from day one. Its natural-latching silicone nipple is ideal for switching from breast to bottle without nipple confusion, and the ergonomic medical-grade glass bottle is ergonomically shaped for easy gripping. Sterilizing is a piece of cake too: just three minutes in the microwave, if you prefer a speedy option. On the downside, glass is more fragile and can be a bit heavier, but this set comes with leak-proof lids to transform the bottles into travel jars by the time your baby is holding her own bottles. "I bought these because I honestly couldn't stand the plastic ones much because of the smell retention of the milk even if it was washed immediately it still retained a bit because of the plastic. These glass bottles I completely love. They're easy to wash, a bit heavy for a baby to carry but for us adults it's fine," wrote an honest reviewer of the low-flow bottles.

Philips Avent Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle, 4-pack

These Philips Avent bottles are so beloved by parents, they practically have a cult following. The non-toxic, medical-grade glass bottles come with responsive, latch-encouraging silicone nipples that only release when your baby drinks, so they're the closest to breastfeeding for little ones who are fussy about bottles or alternating between the two. "My baby is 17 months old and still breastfeeding and using bottles when I'm at work. My problem with other nipples is that they leak and drip when my baby plays while feeding and I end up wiping everywhere, but the natural response nipple solved that problem, no drip anymore. Since the nipple design mimics the breast my baby can breathe and he's very comfortable using it," wrote a parent.

Lifefactory Glass Baby Bottle with Silicone Sleeve 9 oz.

First and foremost, these Lifefactory 9-oz glass baby bottles are eye candy with their colorful silicone sleeves — which, by the way, you can keep on when you pop them in the top rack of the dishwasher. Though made of thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass, the sleeve is extra protection against cracks. This set of two comes with stage two nipples for three-to-six month-olds. Great news with glass: you can boil liquids in them. However, glass does carry a risk of breakage and may be a touch heavier.

Klean Kanteen 9 oz. Baby Bottle