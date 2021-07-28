5 Ways to Remember to Drink More Water

You know what they say: friends who hydrate together, stay together. Remembering to hydrate is definitely easier with a friend, and more likely than not, one of your friends is likely on a mission to drink more water right now. You can text each other every few hours to check in, exchange tips, and complain about how often you have to pee. Attaining a health goal is always easier when someone else is holding you accountable, so make sure you aren't easy on each other.