The Best Super Bowl Commercials for Sustainable Brands at This Year's Game From vegan mobsters to Goldilocks searching for the best hybrid vehicle, you won't want to miss out. By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 10 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: PETA, Frito-Lay, Ram Trucks / YouTube

On Super Bowl Sunday, you're probably settled on the couch or in front of a television for some plant-based snacks and sports. Typically, Super Bowl ads are designed to alert consumers to upcoming films or promote certain products, but it seems that some environmental champions have also stepped up to the plate.

Article continues below advertisement

These sustainable Super Bowl commercials provide some laughs and some much-needed calls to action for environmental causes. Whether you're tuned into the game or not, you can watch them here, below.

PETA: Mindful Mobsters

In a brand-new three-part Super Bowl series dubbed "Mindful Mobsters," PETA suggests to audience members that even gangsters have their limits. In the first ad, a senior gangster named Frankie checks novice Johnny on his fashion choices, saying, "Is that real leather? You know a cow got whacked so you could wear that jacket?!" The TV spots aim to educate the audience about the violence of the leather and wool industries.

Article continues below advertisement

Science Moms: By the Time

Science Moms is a group of scientists helping to educate mothers about climate change. The group's 60-second ad, By the Time, serves as a call to action to alert the public of the rapid dangers of the climate crisis and how they have only increased year by year. Additionally, the ad ends with a plea to donate to survivors of the devastating Southern California wildfires, which were exacerbated by the climate crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

Lays: The Little Farmer

Lays teamed up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for its The Little Farmer ad, which highlights multigenerational farming families. Allen grew up on a third-generation farm in California and is teaming up with the PepsiCo Foundation and the Farm Foundation to support American farmers and agriculture. The company also crafted a longer ad inspired by a real-life farming family, the Pavelskis of Heartland Farms. The family was in attendance at the Super Bowl as guests of Lay's.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeep: Owner's Manual feat. Harrison Ford

Actor Harrison Ford stars in Jeep's Super Bowl ad, which features him discussing what "freedom" means interspersed with scenes of Jeep's latest models. One of these models, which Ford eventually gets into and drives, is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The Rubicon is a plug-in hybrid car that can drive roughly 22 miles on all-electric power. Jeep currently has three electric or hybrid cars: the Wagoneer S, an all-electric SUV; the Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid; and the Grand Cherokee 4xe, another plug-in hybrid.

Article continues below advertisement

Ram Trucks: Goldilocks and the Three Trucks feat. Glen Powell