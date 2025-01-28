The Best Sustainable Furniture Brands for Your Next Home Redesign Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Updated Jan. 28 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Joybird

We would argue that the best way to lounge at home involves furniture that not only feels good, but doesn't negatively impact the environment. Whether you're on the hunt for a sofa, singular armchair, or a dining room set, we've chosen twelve of the best sustainable furniture brands that make the environment as much a priority as comfort. Vote for the best sustainable bedding brands once a day until February 25, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 6, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the Best Sustainable Furniture Brand

Burrow

Burrow sells furniture for the bedroom, living room, dining room, and outdoors with a modular design aimed at being easier to move and assemble. Certain collections are more sustainable than others: for example, its Dunes collection features Forest Stewardship Council-rated teak, and its mattresses use fCertiPUR-US certified foam. Burrow's Sijo sheets are 100 percent TENCEL, and its sheets are all batch-dyed with organic and plant-based dyes.

Eva

Eva is an Australian company that makes bedroom, living room, and dining room furniture. The company's timber frames are sustainably sourced and the foams are upcycled from Eva mattresses, are Certi-PUR US and OEKO-TEX Standard certified. Eva's hemp linen is GOTS-certified and the Kin Dining Set chair fabric is made from recycled polyester. Eva is a Certified B Corp and is a partner of Soft Landing, which recycles mattresses.

GreenRow

GreenRow by Williams Sonoma makes furniture for every room of the house, including sofas, dining room tables, and chairs. The company prioritizes natural and sustainable materials, including responsibly sourced cotton, linen, and wood. GreenRow has many green certifications, including OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Forest Stewardship Council, CertiPur US Certified Foam, Global Recycled Standard, Greenguard, Responsible Cotton Standard, and more. GreenRow also partners with Fair Trade USA and Nest's Ethical Handcraft Program.

Haiku Designs

Haiku Designs sells bedroom, living room, office, outdoor, and dining room furniture as well as Japanese furniture such as platform beds, Shiki mats, and Tatami mats. The company curates products for their sustainability, including offering a full line of natural bedding products that use GOTS-certified organic cotton and GOLS organic-certified organic, botanical latex, and locally sourced wool. Many Haiku Design products have at least Forest Stewardship Council certification and use STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified textiles.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller makes modern furniture for home, office, and healthcare spaces. The company has AFRDI Green Tick certification for ethical and sustainable furniture design and manufacturing. Additionally, Herman Miller has Revenio, a 100 percent recycled content textile collection that uses a biodegradable polyester. The company holds many health and safety certifications as well, including Cradle to Cradle certification. Many Herman Miller products with wood are Forest Stewardship Council certified.

Inside Weather

Inside Weather makes armchairs, daybeds, sofas, ottomans, sectionals, and day beds. All of the wood Inside Weather uses is FSC-certified, and fabrics are OEKO-TEX Certified options. The company states that the material used to wrap sofa frames, seat cushions, and accent pillows is made of 100 percent recycled down alternative. Inside Weather partners with the National Forest Foundation and offsets its carbon by planting two trees for every box shipped.

Jardan

Australian company Jardan makes furniture for every room of the house, as well as bookshelves and coffee tables. Amongst other certifications, all of Jardan's wood is 100 percent Forest Stewardship Council certified, 100 percent of its cotton is GOTS certified, 100 percent of its linen is OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified, and 100 percent of its foam is GECA certified. The company has been certified Carbon Neutral since 2014.

Joybird

Joybird makes most kinds of furniture, including sofas, beds, tables, and chairs. Some of its pieces are Greenguard Gold-certified, and the Everson bedroom collection is made with mixed reclaimed woods. Joybird also uses sustainable fabrics made from recycled water bottles. Additionally, the company is a partner of One Tree Planted.

Maiden Home

Maiden Home makes crafts tables, seating, bedroom and dining furniture, and ottomans handmade to order. The company uses CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold-certified materials. All Maiden Home pieces made with down and feather cushions can also be made with down alternatives that do not include animal products. Maiden Home fabrics are made without flame retardants or antifungal additives. However, the company does use shearling and leather, which are both animal byproducts and therefore, not the most sustainable.

MasayaCo

Source: Courtesy MasayaCo

MasayaCo makes living room, dining room, outdoor, and bedroom furniture, as well as shelving. The company's mission is to combat climate change through reforestation and sustainable design, and its products are all Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood. Products like ottomans and lounge chairs are made from sustainably grown teak and use eco-friendly materials such as cactus leather or woven cord instead of traditional padding.

Medley Home

Medley Home makes furniture for the living room, dining room, and bedroom. The company uses two eco-friendly fillings: GOLS-certified natural latex foam and CertiPUR-US certified foam. Although Medley Home does use wool, which is a natural material but not animal-friendly, its wool is OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified. Medley's wood is Forest Stewardship Council-certified and the natural fibers it uses are GREENGUARD Gold or OEKO-TEX 100 standard certified. Additionally, the company uses finishes on its wood that are plant-based and low-VOC.

Sabai

Sabai Design makes non-toxic furniture, including sectionals, loveseats, sofas, chairs, and coffee tables. Sabai products are made from FSC-certified wood and natural materials, including recycled and upcycled fabrics. Cushions do not include flame retardants, and wooden legs are stained with a non-toxic, water-based finish. The company also offers repair services and has a "Sabai Revive" program to take back used furniture and resell it.

Savvy Rest

Source: Courtesy Savvy Rest

Savvy Rest makes bedroom and living room furniture as well as mattresses and bedding. The company is a Certified B Corp with a passion for sustainability. Savvy Rest's furniture is made with sustainably harvested and regionally sourced maple and poplar wood certified by Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturers, Inc. The company's all-latex organic mattresses are GOTS-certified, and its warehouse, woodshop, and sewing facilities are all GOTS-certified as well. Additionally, Savvy Rest's natural Talalay has achieved Cradle-to-Cradle GOLD certification.