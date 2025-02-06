The Puppy Bowl 2025 Lineup Has Been Released This year's Puppy Bowl promises to be as cute as ever! By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 6 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros. Discovery Puppy Bowl competitor Beethoven

When we talk about the big game, many people automatically think of the Super Bowl. And while loads of folks will be tuning in to watch two teams face off on the gridiron, a number of people will be watching a much different competition: the Puppy Bowl. Puppy Bowl XXI is set to take place on Super Bowl Sunday, just ahead of the televised match.

Fortunately, Animal Planet has released the names (and photos) of this year's adorable players, giving everyone a chance to decide who they are rooting for before the game starts. Keep reading to learn about the 2025 Puppy Bowl roster so that you can pick your favorites before settling in to watch the show.

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery Puppy Bowl competitors Zinna and Tina

The Puppy Bowl 2025 roster has been set.

Okay, get ready to ooh and aww, because Animal Planet has released the list of the 142 dogs that will be competing on Feb. 9, 2025. During the show, the puppies will score points by dragging toys across the End Zone in an effort to win the "Lombarky" trophy. The competition is split into two different groups: Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Among them, you can expect to see super cuties like:

Dee-Bone Samuel, Poodle Mix, Team Ruff

Felicity, Doberman Pinscher, Team Fluff

Beethoven, Great Pyrenees Mix, Team Ruff

Astro, Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever, Team Ruff

Belle, Poodle/Pug, Team Fluff

Gumbo, Chinese Shar-Pei, Team Fluff

Blaze, Shih Tzu/Poodle, Team Fluff

Bodhi, Aussiedoodle, Team Fluff

Boone, Miniature Schnauzer, Team Fluff

Buttercup, Yorkshire Terrier/Maltese, Team Fluff You can get the complete list of puppies, which includes dogs from 40 different states and 80 rescues and shelters, by visiting the official website.

This event highlights the importance of having an "adopt, don't shop" philosophy when it comes to adding a furry friend to your family, and it's considered the "longest-running call-to-adoption television event," according to People magazine.

And, the proof is in the pudding, since it sounds like most of the contestants who perform in the Puppy Bowl go on to find their forever homes shortly after filming.

Want to watch the Puppy Bowl? You have multiple options.

If you want to catch the action live, you'll need to check your local cable listings to see if you'll need to tune into Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, or truTV. The games are set to kickoff at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2025. If you want even more puppy antics, you can turn the TV on early, to get a chance to check out the 1 p.m. pregame show as well.

If you've cut the cord and plan to use your favorite streaming service to watch the games, you'll need to log onto Discovery+, Max, or Fubo.

Where is the Puppy Bowl filmed?

The Puppy Bowl is filmed ahead of time, and has already taken place. But, the producers keep pretty tight lipped about what goes down during the competition, so it's still anyone's game.