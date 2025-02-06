The Puppy Bowl 2025 Lineup Has Been Released
This year's Puppy Bowl promises to be as cute as ever!
Published Feb. 6 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET
When we talk about the big game, many people automatically think of the Super Bowl. And while loads of folks will be tuning in to watch two teams face off on the gridiron, a number of people will be watching a much different competition: the Puppy Bowl.
Puppy Bowl XXI is set to take place on Super Bowl Sunday, just ahead of the televised match.
Fortunately, Animal Planet has released the names (and photos) of this year's adorable players, giving everyone a chance to decide who they are rooting for before the game starts.
Keep reading to learn about the 2025 Puppy Bowl roster so that you can pick your favorites before settling in to watch the show.
The Puppy Bowl 2025 roster has been set.
Okay, get ready to ooh and aww, because Animal Planet has released the list of the 142 dogs that will be competing on Feb. 9, 2025. During the show, the puppies will score points by dragging toys across the End Zone in an effort to win the "Lombarky" trophy. The competition is split into two different groups: Team Ruff and Team Fluff.
Among them, you can expect to see super cuties like:
- Dee-Bone Samuel, Poodle Mix, Team Ruff
- Felicity, Doberman Pinscher, Team Fluff
- Beethoven, Great Pyrenees Mix, Team Ruff
- Astro, Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever, Team Ruff
- Belle, Poodle/Pug, Team Fluff
- Gumbo, Chinese Shar-Pei, Team Fluff
- Blaze, Shih Tzu/Poodle, Team Fluff
- Bodhi, Aussiedoodle, Team Fluff
- Boone, Miniature Schnauzer, Team Fluff
- Buttercup, Yorkshire Terrier/Maltese, Team Fluff
You can get the complete list of puppies, which includes dogs from 40 different states and 80 rescues and shelters, by visiting the official website.
This event highlights the importance of having an "adopt, don't shop" philosophy when it comes to adding a furry friend to your family, and it's considered the "longest-running call-to-adoption television event," according to People magazine.
And, the proof is in the pudding, since it sounds like most of the contestants who perform in the Puppy Bowl go on to find their forever homes shortly after filming.
Want to watch the Puppy Bowl? You have multiple options.
If you want to catch the action live, you'll need to check your local cable listings to see if you'll need to tune into Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, or truTV. The games are set to kickoff at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2025. If you want even more puppy antics, you can turn the TV on early, to get a chance to check out the 1 p.m. pregame show as well.
If you've cut the cord and plan to use your favorite streaming service to watch the games, you'll need to log onto Discovery+, Max, or Fubo.
Where is the Puppy Bowl filmed?
The Puppy Bowl is filmed ahead of time, and has already taken place. But, the producers keep pretty tight lipped about what goes down during the competition, so it's still anyone's game.
The Puppy Bowl has been filmed in Glen Falls, N.Y. in recent years, after it was moved out of New York City during the pandemic over concerns about social distancing, according to the Glen Falls Chronicle.
So, place your proverbial bets and get ready to watch the pups in action on Super Bowl Sunday.