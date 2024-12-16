Get Yourself Ready for a New Year (and a New You) With 2024's Best Self-Help Books Add these books to your TBR pile, STAT. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Dec. 16 2024, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: John Michael Thomson/Unsplash

Reading self-help books can empower you to change your life — or at least, your perspective. These books offer readers a chance to harness the power of their minds to take control of the things they want to change, giving them a blueprint for how to reshape their world in a way that makes them happy.

When the book you have is a real page-turner (or scroller, for you e-readers), that's even better. According to fans, these are some of the best self-help books of 2024. So go ahead and fire up your Kindle or head down to the library because you'll want to nab some of these books before they're all gone.

Break the Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma by Dr. Mariel Buqué

An Oprah's Book Club pick, this therapeutic book offers readers some insight into how they can break free from the trauma cycle that has been passed down by their parents and caregivers when they were children. This Penguin Random House book is written by psychologist Mariel Buqué after she experienced first-hand the importance of trauma-informed care.

Why Am I Like This: My Brain Isn't Broken (and Neither is Yours) by Gemma Styles

Dealing with anxiety or feeling overwhelmed by the pressures of life? Pick up a copy of Gemma Styles' 2024 book and get some insight into why you feel the way you do, and what you can do to make some changes. Geared towards Gen Z and those with ADHD, this book offers tips on everything from communication to dealing with women's mental health.

Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life's Purpose by Martha Beck

Okay, we're getting a little ahead of ourselves: this book is expected for publication in January 2025. But what better way to start the new year than thinking ahead? Bestselling author Dr. Martha Beck is back with a new book on anxiety. In this 2024 addition, she explains the reason why so many people feel stuck in a never-ending spiral of anxiety and what to do to climb out of it. Her book offers creative suggestions for working through anxiety with a focus on creativity and joy.

Protect Your Peace: Nine Unapologetic Principles for Thriving in a Chaotic World by Trent Shelton

As a former NFL player, Trent Shelton has taken his hard-learned life lessons from the gridiron and put them onto the page. Shelton's book encourages readers to change their mindsets and become good community members and leaders.

Keep It Up, Cutie: A Not-Quite Self-Help Book by Anna Przy