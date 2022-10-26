Great Environmental Books to Check Out During Young Readers Week

Annalise has always had a special connection with Renn Lake. Her parents have owned cabins by the lake for years, and she’s always loved working alongside them. But one summer Renn Lake is forced to close because of a harmful algae bloom. In Hello from Renn Lake, we follow Annalise and her friends on a journey as they find a way to save the lake.

This middle-grade novel is perfect for someone who wants a book that covers a more complex topic.